Santa Cruz County sheriff: Arizona-Mexico border protests are a federal issue

The Santa Cruz County sheriff says ongoing protests against border wall construction in the town of Lochiel is a federal matter. His comments come after the Arizona Sheriff’s Association accused his office of refusing requests for assistance from Border Patrol.

At least a dozen people have been arrested and others have been detained in Lochiel during protests to protect centuries-old cottonwood trees from being cut down for wall construction.

In an open letter, the Arizona Sheriffs' Association says Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway has declined federal requests for assistance, despite alleged criminal misconduct.

Alisa Reznick / KJZZ Border Patrol agents gather below the "Abuela," an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico. Protesters have set up another tree-sit on Oct. 7, 2026. A cottonwood on the U.S. side, dubbed the "Grandmother" by activists, was felled.

In a response letter, Hathaway says protesters are camping with permission from a private land owner and his office has already responded to multiple calls where no threats to federal employees or contractors were found.

He said his deputies are outnumbered 20 to 1 by the federal officers assigned to the area, and that the “thousands of federal officers armed with machine guns, helicopters, drones, and chemical weapons should not pawn off their own border security job on the very small Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The only violent physical encounters in the area involved large numbers of mask-clad federal officers gassing and dragging protestors away,” he said, adding that protestors had also called the sheriff’s office asking for help to protect themselves. “I was not about to start a war with CBP by having my armed officers confront the armed federal officers in response to calls from protestors facing an onslaught from an overwhelming army of masked federal officers.”

Neither Pima County nor Santa Cruz county’s sheriffs are part of the Arizona Sheriffs’ Association. Hathaway argues that’s because the nonprofit champions conservative issues and is not politically neutral.

Alisa Reznick / KJZZ A wooden platform set up by protesters hangs in an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2026.

Footage shared by protesters over the weekend shows a large crane being raised into the last cottonwood tree right along the border with a tree-sitter. The group says Mexican firefighters cut down the wooden platform where the tree sitter was stationed, stranding her on a branch more than 100 feet in the air.

In a press release Monday afternoon, the group said it was disbanding its camp in Lochiel and would move to a new protest site elsewhere along the border next month.

Customs and Border Protection has not responded to multiple requests for comment about the arrests and protests.