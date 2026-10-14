KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maricopa County appeals order rejecting bid to end oversight of Sheriff's Office

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:01 PM MST
A black and grey seal with Maricopa County Arizona 1871 on it
Sky Schaudt
/
KJZZ
The seal of Maricopa County.

Maricopa County is appealing to the 9th U.S. Circuit a federal judge’s September decision to not end independent oversight of the Sheriff’s Office.

Judge G. Murray Snow oversees a long-running racial-profiling case against the Sheriff’s Office, which focuses on traffic stops and internal affairs.

Maricopa County and/or the sheriff have now appealed Snow’s orders to the 9th Circuit at least five times since 2011 and have yet to win a full victory.

Last month, Snow rejected a county request to end years of monitor oversight, writing that the Sheriff’s Office has failed to show reform goals have been achieved. And the agency has not set safeguards to ensure it won’t revert back to old behavior.

More law enforcement news

Tags
News Law Enforcement
Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey