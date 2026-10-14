Maricopa County appeals order rejecting bid to end oversight of Sheriff's Office

Maricopa County is appealing to the 9th U.S. Circuit a federal judge’s September decision to not end independent oversight of the Sheriff’s Office.

Judge G. Murray Snow oversees a long-running racial-profiling case against the Sheriff’s Office, which focuses on traffic stops and internal affairs.

Maricopa County and/or the sheriff have now appealed Snow’s orders to the 9th Circuit at least five times since 2011 and have yet to win a full victory.

Last month, Snow rejected a county request to end years of monitor oversight, writing that the Sheriff’s Office has failed to show reform goals have been achieved. And the agency has not set safeguards to ensure it won’t revert back to old behavior.