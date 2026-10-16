Author to host tour of Winnie Ruth Judd house 95 years after infamous Phoenix 'Trunk Murders'

Oct. 16 marks the 95th anniversary of the day Winnie Ruth Judd killed two of her friends, Agnes Anne LeRoi and Hedvig "Sammy" Samuelson, in their Phoenix home. Judd later traveled to California by train with trunks carrying their bodies.

She was dubbed the “Trunk Murderess” and people followed the story across the globe. Laurie Notaro, a writer who was raised in Phoenix, has done extensive research on the case and authored a book about Judd.

“KOY was able to be broadcast all over the world,” Notaro said, referring to the historic Phoenix radio station. “So people in France knew about this. People in Peru knew about Winnie Ruth Judd.”

Laurie Notaro / Courtesy Laurie Notaro

Notaro is hosting a bus tour on Oct. 17 that stops at the Phoenix home where the crime happened. She’s continued to research the case since publishing her book in 2024. Notaro said new evidence points more conclusively to a local doctor acting as an accomplice by dismembering one of the bodies.

“[Judd] says in the confession letter she did it with a butter knife. You cannot dissect a body with a butter knife,” Notaro said. “It was done at all the right points that you would do it and you'd had to have anatomy [training] for that kind of knowledge.”

Notaro said archived county records indicate that a Dr. Charles Brown reached out to the local sheriff. Notaro explained what she thinks happened, based on her research.

“Dr. Brown had actually written a letter to Sheriff McFadden,” Notaro said, “saying that he was guilty of doing these things and he was going to turn himself in on Monday to kind of exonerate Ruth from that portion of the crime.”

But Brown died before he could make the appointment with the sheriff.

“I think his guilty conscience got the better of him,” Notaro said. “A lot of people are saying that Ruth cut up the bodies. There's no physical way she could have done it.”

Notaro believes Brown may have done it as a favor for Judd’s lover, Jack Halloran, a prominent Phoenix businessman.

Bridget Dowd / KJZZ A mural features Winnie Ruth Judd (painted on the right side) who killed two of her friends, Agnes Anne LeRoi and Hedvig "Sammy" Samuels (painted on the left side) at the home where the "Trunk Murders" occurred in 1931. The house is seen here on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

This was in the midst of the U.S. Prohibition era.

“Halloran had the ability to get anything in town,” Notaro said. “He could get you drugs, he could get you booze and I believe he was probably supplying Dr. Brown with liquor and, in turn, Dr. Brown was helping him out with whatever things he needed.”

The house is one of several stops on a bus tour Saturday night that includes the clinic where Judd worked and the state hospital where she was sent in 1933.

“What's significant about this is the 17th is the day after the murders allegedly occurred,” Notaro said. “We will be at the murder house at around 6 o'clock, 6:30, which is about the time Ruth came back and realized that the girls had been [put] in the trunk.”

Notaro has only done a tour like this once before — the house is not typically open to the public.

“It’s actually a working office,” Notaro said. “It’s a law office for Robert Warnicke, who owns the building and has done an incredible job of restoring it to exactly the way that it was in 1931.”