Phoenix nonprofit provides first responders with 'Fido Bags' to treat pets after fires

Earlier this week, Phoenix firefighters were sent to a house fire where they rescued three dogs and three cats. Some of those pets were treated using veterinary-grade oxygen masks.

The reusable masks come in a kit called the Fido Bag, which the Phoenix-based Fetch Foundation assembles and distributes to first responders here and across the country free of charge.

Phoenix Fire Captain Mike Johnson says the masks, which fit around the snout or the entire head of an animal depending on its size, are mostly used for cats and dogs.

Kathy Ritchie / KJZZ Phoenix Fire Captain Mike Johnson says it's a special moment when an owner can be reunited with their pet.

“But in talking to some of the people that work at the Fetch Foundation, they get a lot of stories from other fire departments, and they said that they've been used on birds and pythons that were rescued," Johnson said.

Johnson then points to a cloth bag.

“It looks like a big pillowcase, but it's a critter bag.”

Kathy Ritchie / KJZZ The veterinary-grade oxygen masks in Fido Bags are reusable.

Kimberly Sasso is with the Phoenix-based Fetch Foundation, which distributes the Fido Bags to first responders across the country free of charge.

She says those masks have been used on a lot of different pets.

“A little family of hedgehogs,” she says. “There's been little tiny mice — just like kids little pets and stuff. And what they do is the O2 masks — we used to have three different sizes, but it's a pretty big one — so they'll just stick the whole little animal in there.”

She says the mask has even been used on a pet turtle. The Fido Bags come equipped with wipes to remove debris, lubricant to treat burns, welding gloves and a water bowl.