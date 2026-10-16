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Tempe City Council bans automatic license plate readers — with some exceptions

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 16, 2026 at 8:56 AM MST
A cover on a black camera and solar panel on a pole against blue sky
Gabriel Pietrorazio
/
KJZZ
A covered Flock camera on University Drive in Tempe on Sept. 2, 2026.

The Tempe City Council voted Thursday night to ban police from using automatic license plate readers, with a few exceptions.

The council heard from about a dozen people before voting.

Most, like Eric Fowler, spoke in favor of the ban. But Fowler also labeled the new ordinance a butchered version of the original idea. Then he called out the police department for having been allowed to help write its own regulation.

“Six drafts later, it stops Tempe from owning cameras and running its own searches, that’s really great. But it doesn’t stop Tempe from using the tracking data,” Fowler said.

One exception to the ordinance allows automatic license plate reader data gathered by another agency to be used by Tempe police working on multijurisdictional task forces, so long as they don’t request a system query.

Vice Mayor Arlene Chin was the only council member to vote against the ban.

Her comments juxtaposed the value of individual rights and privacy with license plate reader data being able to help solve crimes. But Chin said the measure was too extreme.

“I think the way it bans the wholesale use of technology seems a bit short sighted to me,” chin said.

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Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey