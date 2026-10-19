Chandler man arrested on suspicion of making threats against religious sites
Authorities on Friday arrested a Chandler man on suspicion of having made terroristic threats against houses of worship.
Police say they found three firearms and instructions for making explosives when they searched Matthew Bjornholt’s home.
The 27-year-old with suspected ties to white supremacists allegedly told a friend he planned to carry out a mass attack on a Jewish synagogue or Muslim mosque.
Authorities say Bjornholt intended to make good on the threat during the next major religious holiday.
Court records show Bjornholt was previously incarcerated and recently released from behavioral health treatment.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
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