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Chandler man arrested on suspicion of making threats against religious sites

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:36 PM MST
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Authorities on Friday arrested a Chandler man on suspicion of having made terroristic threats against houses of worship.

Police say they found three firearms and instructions for making explosives when they searched Matthew Bjornholt’s home.

The 27-year-old with suspected ties to white supremacists allegedly told a friend he planned to carry out a mass attack on a Jewish synagogue or Muslim mosque.

Authorities say Bjornholt intended to make good on the threat during the next major religious holiday.

Court records show Bjornholt was previously incarcerated and recently released from behavioral health treatment.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

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Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey