Fired Phoenix police officer awaiting trial for violent traffic stop wants permission to travel

A Phoenix police officer fired after a violent and unreported traffic stop wants permission to visit California.

A judge is scheduled to consider the request Thursday morning.

Luis Vasquez Jr. is being monitored electronically while he awaits trial on charges of assault, kidnapping and more, after he and his partner conducted the traffic stop in August.

Court documents say Vasquez wants to attend his godson’s first birthday party in Anaheim, California, over the weekend.

The request by Vasquez is opposed by an attorney for the people who were pulled over. Benjamin Taylor said Vasquez is seeking a luxury not afforded to most accused.

“A defendant shouldn’t be able to go on a vacation and leave the state, when they’re facing high level felony charges, especially these assault charges by Tasing the victims and by pointing a gun and hitting the victims,” Taylor said, “And we want to make sure that just because he is a former police officer that he doesn’t get any sort of favoritism.”

Prosecutors are also objecting to Vasquez traveling outside the state. They write in court documents that it would be the same as ending electronic monitoring and would leave authorities with no way to enforce his release conditions.

Read the request