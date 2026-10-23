Goodyear police officer quit while under investigation for misusing license plate readers
Goodyear police say an officer resigned in mid-September while under investigation for potentially misusing automatic license plate readers.
Kristopher Jackson’s use of Goodyear’s Flock cameras landed him under criminal investigation by Glendale police, but they found insufficient evidence to recommend charges.
Goodyear also did an internal investigation of Jackson. The review found Jackson was dishonest, abused authority and violated body camera policy.
Jackson had been on paid leave since July, when a system audit flagged a potential department policy violation.
Jackson resigned last month before the internal review was complete.
Goodyear police say he would have been fired based on its results.
A department spokesperson also says Jackson will be reported to the state board with authority to block him from continuing to work in law enforcement.
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The city has joined a wave of municipalities here and across the country who are questioning the technology — and its constitutionality.
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One exception to the ordinance allows automatic license plate reader data gathered by another agency to be used by Tempe police working on multijurisdictional task forces, so long as they don’t request a system query.
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Scottsdale currently has 85 license plate readers, data is kept for about six months and the program costs about $280,000 a year.
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Scottsdale has 85 license plate readers, the city keeps data for about six months and the program costs about $280,000 a year.
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This fall, Arizona voters will have their say on the issue in the form of Proposition 319. If passed, the measure would ban new photo enforcement systems. Those that are already in place would have to be approved by voters in that city or town to stay up and running.