Goodyear police officer quit while under investigation for misusing license plate readers

Goodyear police say an officer resigned in mid-September while under investigation for potentially misusing automatic license plate readers.

Kristopher Jackson’s use of Goodyear’s Flock cameras landed him under criminal investigation by Glendale police, but they found insufficient evidence to recommend charges.

Goodyear also did an internal investigation of Jackson. The review found Jackson was dishonest, abused authority and violated body camera policy.

Jackson had been on paid leave since July, when a system audit flagged a potential department policy violation.

Jackson resigned last month before the internal review was complete.

Goodyear police say he would have been fired based on its results.

A department spokesperson also says Jackson will be reported to the state board with authority to block him from continuing to work in law enforcement.