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Goodyear police officer quit while under investigation for misusing license plate readers

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 23, 2026 at 2:48 PM MST
goodyear police department seal on a white wall
Chelsey Heath
/
KJZZ

Goodyear police say an officer resigned in mid-September while under investigation for potentially misusing automatic license plate readers.

Kristopher Jackson’s use of Goodyear’s Flock cameras landed him under criminal investigation by Glendale police, but they found insufficient evidence to recommend charges.

Goodyear also did an internal investigation of Jackson. The review found Jackson was dishonest, abused authority and violated body camera policy.

Jackson had been on paid leave since July, when a system audit flagged a potential department policy violation.

Jackson resigned last month before the internal review was complete.

Goodyear police say he would have been fired based on its results.

A department spokesperson also says Jackson will be reported to the state board with authority to block him from continuing to work in law enforcement.

More news on government surveillance in Arizona

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News GoodyearGlendaleSurveillanceLaw Enforcement
Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey