Heber-Overgaard was struck by a tornado, National Weather Service confirms
The Mogollon Rim community of Heber-Overgaard sustained heavy damage from a storm late last week, and the National Weather Service is confirming the town was struck by a tornado.
One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the tornado tore through Heber-Overgaard, a town about 50 miles east of Payson, on Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service said the "EF1 tornado moved through Heber-Overgaard causing damage to multiple homes/structures with many trees uprooted and snapped."
Fire Chief Jason Payne says the damage to homes was extensive.
“We don’t get tornadoes in Heber-Overgaard. We don’t even really get tornadoes in Arizona that do damage. So once you see all the damage that's out there, and how lucky we are that there are no fatalities or serious injuries, I’m just very thankful for that," said Payne.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency the morning after the storm and designated Capps Middle School as a temporary storm shelter. Cleanup efforts are still underway.
-
Arizona is home to six fish hatcheries. Three are now closed after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding this last weekend.
-
State Route 89A is still closed in both directions between Sedona and Kachina Village following last weekend’s floods.
-
Current forecasts often give warnings about hailstorms 30 minutes in advance. Researchers at Colorado State University say their models may be able to lead to alerts hours or days ahead of time.
-
Over the weekend, a storm hovering over Flagstaff led to flooded businesses, homes and streets in the Southside neighborhood.
-
A Navajo political leader said she was angry at the lack of help from the state and the Navajo Nation in getting residents to the polls after roads were wiped out.