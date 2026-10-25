Heber-Overgaard was struck by a tornado, National Weather Service confirms

The Mogollon Rim community of Heber-Overgaard sustained heavy damage from a storm late last week, and the National Weather Service is confirming the town was struck by a tornado.

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the tornado tore through Heber-Overgaard, a town about 50 miles east of Payson, on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service said the "EF1 tornado moved through Heber-Overgaard causing damage to multiple homes/structures with many trees uprooted and snapped."

Fire Chief Jason Payne says the damage to homes was extensive.

“We don’t get tornadoes in Heber-Overgaard. We don’t even really get tornadoes in Arizona that do damage. So once you see all the damage that's out there, and how lucky we are that there are no fatalities or serious injuries, I’m just very thankful for that," said Payne.

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency the morning after the storm and designated Capps Middle School as a temporary storm shelter. Cleanup efforts are still underway.