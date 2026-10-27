A bike race is happening in some hunting zones this weekend, Arizona Game and Fish warns

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning that part of the route for this weekend’s three-day gravel bike race in the Prescott area runs through active hunting zones.

The general deer hunt is underway, and depending on the day, participants in the Rough Rider Race will be in Game Management Units 17A, 17B and 20A — meaning areas near Camp Wood and certain sections of the Bradshaw Mountains, Copper Basin and Skull Valley.

The department asks hunters, cyclists and others to take precaution.

To review the Kingman Area — Region III maps (which includes Prescott), visit azgfd.com/hunting/where-to-hunt/.