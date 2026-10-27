A bike race is happening in some hunting zones this weekend, Arizona Game and Fish warns
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning that part of the route for this weekend’s three-day gravel bike race in the Prescott area runs through active hunting zones.
The general deer hunt is underway, and depending on the day, participants in the Rough Rider Race will be in Game Management Units 17A, 17B and 20A — meaning areas near Camp Wood and certain sections of the Bradshaw Mountains, Copper Basin and Skull Valley.
The department asks hunters, cyclists and others to take precaution.
To review the Kingman Area — Region III maps (which includes Prescott), visit azgfd.com/hunting/where-to-hunt/.
More Arizona Sports + Recreation news
-
City officials are unveiling a new mural in a North Phoenix park Saturday – it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.
-
Now, along with returning to the conference he helped launch, Dave Hakstol is tasked with restoring a program that has been rife with controversy following an outdoor workout that left defenseman Matthew Mayich hospitalized after he collapsed from heat stroke at Sun Angel Stadium on Aug. 20.
-
The popular West Fork Trail No. 108 between Flagstaff and Sedona will be closed for the foreseeable future due to hazardous conditions from recent flooding.
-
Rangers are reminding visitors that water, made available through the summer at three different rest areas, will be turned off for the rest of the year. Hikers should pack their own water and prepare for unexpected delays and trail closures from ongoing repairs.
-
Big rains in northern Arizona sent water surging through the Colorado River after an unusually dry summer.