Voices of Arizona: A trip to the Pioneer Cemetery in downtown Phoenix

At first glance, the Pioneer and Military Memorial Park in downtown Phoenix looks like one large, vacant lot. There are no trees, no grass, no moss-covered tombstones or enormous mausoleums you might associate with old, historic cemeteries.

The ground here is rocky. Small stones are used to create pathways between the scattered grave markers.

“We work with the city of Phoenix to keep it looking as good as possible,” explained Tom Yount, aboard member and volunteer for the park. “And we want to respect the people that are interred here.”

But having grass, irrigation and trees is not an option, he says, due to costs. The collection of cemeteries also sits on top of an ancient Hohokam village, he says.

“You can only dig a certain amount. And our motto is essentially, do no harm. So we just try to preserve what's here and take care of it as the best we can.”

On this unusually warm fall day, Yount is taking me through Rosedale, one of nine historic cemeteries within the park.

The story goes that Phoenix’s original cemetery, located near Fifth and Seventh avenues near Madison Street, was in rough shape, and city leaders didn’t want visitors to be greeted by the sight or smell of a decrepit burial ground.

So they purchased property for the memorial park in 1884.

Kathy Ritchie / KJZZ The historic Rosedale section of Pioneer and Military Memorial Park in Phoenix.

The child

As we meander through Rosedale, Yount takes me to visit a little girl named Daisy Ray Green.

“Again, it's a simple marker,” he said. “It looks like from the base it was knocked over and repaired at some point.”

Green was just 8 years old when she died in 1902 from a kidney infection.

“Daisy was one of the first African Americans born in the city of Phoenix,” Yount told me. “Her father, Moses, was reported to be the first African American born in Phoenix.”

Tim Agne / KJZZ The grave of Daisy Ray Green inside Rosedale Cemetery at Pioneer and Military Memorial Park in Phoenix on Oct. 22, 2026.

Daisy’s obituary described her as a "bright little child.” Her grandmother was a woman named Mary Green, a former slave from Louisiana, who Yount says is believed to be the first African American to settle in the Valley in those early days.

The little girl’s grave also tells us something about Phoenix at that time. When Daisy died, this cemetery, for the most part, was not segregated — unlike in other parts of the country.

“We have folks from Mexico buried right beside African Americans, beside Europeans. We have Union and Confederate soldiers that are foot-to-foot,” explained Yount. “If you could afford a grave, you were placed in a spot you paid for.”

Tim Agne / KJZZ The grave of famous brothel owner Rose Gregory, also known as Minnie Powers, at Pioneer Cemetery in Phoenix.

Here lies Rose Gregory

Rose Gregory, better known as Minnie Powers, lies near the corner of Madison Street and 15th Avenue.

Gregory was born in England and immigrated to Utah first with her family. She came to Arizona in 1879 and by 1896 she was a businesswoman.

“She is arguably our most famous madam, lady of the evening, working girl,” said Yount. “She owned a couple of brothels down here in Phoenix.”

Gregory was called the “benevolent madam.” Yount says she was known for helping those who were less fortunate and would take in women who were in abusive relationships.

“And unfortunately for Rose, she met a very, very ugly end,” he explained. “She employed a man they called the ‘Cockney’ from England. I believe his name is William Belcher.”

Tim Agne / KJZZ Pamphlets displayed inside the 1897 Smurthwaite House contain information about notable people buried at Pioneer and Military Memorial Park and the locations of their graves.

Yount says Belcher became obsessed with Gregory. One night, he entered her room, shot her and then killed himself. Belcher is also buried somewhere on the grounds. Yount says there’s a record of his burial.

“But we’re not sure where,” he said. “So, we're at about 3,800 graves and I would say about 600 and change of actual markers.”

Over time, termites, vandalism and the elements took their toll on the grounds. Many markers withered away, leaving the exact resting places of those buried here, including Belcher, a mystery.

But the cemetery is more than old graves. For some it’s a chance to learn about their family history and their place in Phoenix.

Tim Agne / KJZZ Inez Heinemann talks to KJZZ’s Kathy Ritchie at the grave of her relative Anna Murray, who was married to John Alsap, Phoenix’s first mayor.

A place to call home

I bumped into Inez Heinemann as I was about to leave. Turns out, she’s the keeper of her family tree and is here to share that ancestry with her cousins who are visiting from out of town.

She tells me her family ties go back to the city’s earliest days. She’s related to the wife of Phoenix’s first mayor, John Alsap, whose grave we’re standing in front of.

“So Anna Murray was the sister of my great-grandmother, Ethelinda Murray,” she explained. “And my great-grandmother married [William] Osborn.”

Osborn as in Osborn Road. Ethelinda and William Osborn had Heinemann’s grandfather, Harry.

She showed me an old family photo of the Osborns. Her grandfather, his brother and seven sisters are standing in front of their home — which she says is still around.

Tim Agne / KJZZ Inez Heinemann points out her grandfather and other family members in a historic photo of their house on Pierce Street in Phoenix.

And Heinemann says those roots make this place home.

She didn’t grow up here, but in 2002, she came to the Valley as a snowbird looking to escape the wet chill of Washington state. At the time, an encounter at a shopping center made her question where is home.

“And an older lady walked by and she saw our Washington state driver's license. And she says, ‘Why don't you people go home?’ I was absolutely crushed,” Heinemann said. “And then on the way home, I was talking to my husband. I said, ‘Wait a minute. My family homesteaded this state, my mother grew up here. I belong here.’ So yeah, that's kind of the way I feel,” she told me proudly. “And here I am.”

Heinemann’s family, and the numerous others who are buried here, helped shape the city of Phoenix. And that, Tom Yount says, is what makes his work and that of the other volunteers so rewarding: to preserve the stories of those who came before us.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A photo caption has been updated to correct that Inez Heinemann is pointing to her grandfather in the photo.