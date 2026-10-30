4 injured by nearby lightning strike at El Mirage Elementary School

Four adults were taken to the hospital after being injured by a nearby lightning strike at an elementary school in the West Valley on Friday morning.

At 8:39 a.m., officials responded to reports of a lightning strike near a school bus drop-off at the El Mirage Elementary School.

In a statement from the school, officials said the victims were not directly hit but felt the effects from a nearby strike.

Students and faculty were temporarily ordered to shelter-in-place, but the order has since been lifted and classes are continuing on their normal schedule.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple storm systems moving through the area resulted in numerous cloud to ground lightning strikes, with continued risk for strikes throughout the day.