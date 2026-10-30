AI video of his victim played during trial. Arizona appeals court says he should be resentenced

Stacey Wales still carries some of her baby brother’s things around with her, like his military jacket and the flag the government gave their family after he died.

“These are hard objects to look at. It's hard to be reminded of a life that was snuffed out so early,” Wales said

Gabriel Horcasitas was convicted of manslaughter in the 2021 road rage killing of Chris Pelkey. At sentencing for Horcasitas, Wales played a video in court.

“I am a version of Chris Pelkey recreated through AI …. that uses my picture and my voice profile. I was able to be digitally regenerated to share with you today,” the video starts.

The video was a victim impact statement — a chance for victims to address a judge during sentencing to talk about who they are, and the emotional or physical toll of a crime.

The video featured an AI avatar of Pelkey. The judge gave Pelkey’s killer 10.5 years in prison — more than the nine years that the prosecution sought.

'Fundamentally unfair'

Horcasitas challenged the fairness of his sentence.

The Arizona Court of Appeals recently concluded there’s no question the video played some role in the length of prison term he got, and that he should be resentenced because the video unfairly influenced the judge.

Deputy Public Defender Kristen Reller represented Horcasitas during his appeal. She said victims get a lot of leeway to express themselves when it's time to consider punishment. But also:

“One of the few protections that defendants still carry into sentencing is that the proceeding has to be fundamentally fair and in accordance with due process,” Reller said.

Reller argued that these AI-generated videos aren’t always reliable. In court, she said they aren’t necessarily authentic or accurate. She also argued they carry too much emotional weight.

A trio of appellate judges agreed, writing that the video erases the line between what the family thinks the victim would have said and what he might have actually said.

“They found that it was unduly prejudicial, and that it led to a sentencing that was fundamentally unfair,” Reller said.

'Our job that day was to humanize Chris'

The Arizona appeals court got it right, said lawyer Molly Brizgys, president elect of Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice. She said fabrication and fiction don’t belong in a space for truth and fairness.

“I think this video was the antithesis of what a court of law is all about. AI is a magic trick. It's a sleight of hand. It's a tool of manipulation, and it can seduce us into certain things,” Brizgys said.

Brizgys called the video unnerving, but acknowledged that it tugged heart strings.

Stacey Wales said it was supposed to be touching.

“Our job that day was to humanize Chris, how do you do that when they're not around and you only have a day? So for it to be said that this was too emotional, good. That was the point,” Wales said.

Prosecutors are appealing the decision for resentencing to the state Supreme Court.

