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KJZZ wins 4 Arizona Press Club awards for reporting in 2025

KJZZ | By Sky Schaudt
Published October 30, 2026 at 9:25 AM MST
The Phoenix Job Corps Center building with large letters on a gray building with cars parked in front
Katherine Davis-Young
/
KJZZ
The Phoenix Job Corps Center

KJZZ has won four awards in the Arizona Press Club’s 2025 journalism contest.

The announcement was made by the Press Club on Oct. 29.

Short-form audio storytelling

KJZZ swept the short-form audio storytelling category.

Katherine Davis-Young won first place for her report about an organization working to raise awareness of the dangerous combination of extreme heat and substance use.

A workshop hosted by the Social Spin Foundation teaches participants how to respond to possible overdoses.
News
Workshop aims to reduce overdoses during Arizona's deadliest month
Katherine Davis-Young
Arizona sees a consistent spike in drug deaths in the summer. One local organization is working to raise awareness of the dangerous combination of extreme heat and substance use.

She also won second place for her story about 200 low-income students at the Phoenix Job Corps Center who lost their education plans and housing after federal cuts.

The Phoenix Job Corps Center building with large letters on a gray building with cars parked in front
Politics
Low-income Phoenix students lose education plans, housing in federal Job Corps cuts
Katherine Davis-Young
Students at the Phoenix Job Corps Center got just a few days' notice that their vocational training program is shutting down. Many are losing not only their education plans, but also their housing.

Gabriel Pietrorazio won third place for a story on the Indigenous blessing of eagles at Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix.

Robert Mesta, who is Pascua Yaqui, sings before blessing a pair of eagles at Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix on Nov. 16, 2025.
Tribal Natural Resources
Liberty Wildlife lets guests bless birds with tobacco ‘to feel the wind of the eagle’
Gabriel Pietrorazio
It’s not every day you get to see an eagle — let alone two — alive and up close. But it’s something visitors of Liberty Wildlife did recently while blessing these animals during the nonprofit’s third annual Native American wildlife celebration.

Long-form audio storytelling

In the long-form audio storytelling category, Gabriel Pietrorazio won first place for Native Heroes Erased, a three-part series that highlighted the Trump administration’s impacts on the families and descendants of Arizona icons Ira Hayes, Lori Piestewa and the Navajo Code Talkers.

Native Heroes Erased
Native war heroes were swept up in President Donald Trump’s recent DEI directive at the Pentagon, erasing their legacies from its annals of military history. While some scrubbed photos and stories have since been restored, this series highlights the administration’s impacts on the families and descendants of Arizona icons Ira Hayes, Lori Piestewa and the Navajo Code Talkers.

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Sky Schaudt
Senior digital editor Sky Schaudt joined KJZZ in 2015. Prior to working at KJZZ, Schaudt was a digital news editor at azcentral.com for nearly a decade.
See stories by Sky Schaudt