KJZZ wins 4 Arizona Press Club awards for reporting in 2025
KJZZ has won four awards in the Arizona Press Club’s 2025 journalism contest.
The announcement was made by the Press Club on Oct. 29.
Short-form audio storytelling
KJZZ swept the short-form audio storytelling category.
Katherine Davis-Young won first place for her report about an organization working to raise awareness of the dangerous combination of extreme heat and substance use.
She also won second place for her story about 200 low-income students at the Phoenix Job Corps Center who lost their education plans and housing after federal cuts.
Gabriel Pietrorazio won third place for a story on the Indigenous blessing of eagles at Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix.
Long-form audio storytelling
In the long-form audio storytelling category, Gabriel Pietrorazio won first place for Native Heroes Erased, a three-part series that highlighted the Trump administration’s impacts on the families and descendants of Arizona icons Ira Hayes, Lori Piestewa and the Navajo Code Talkers.
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A list of journalism awards won by KJZZ 91.5 FM.
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