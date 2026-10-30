KJZZ wins 4 Arizona Press Club awards for reporting in 2025

KJZZ has won four awards in the Arizona Press Club’s 2025 journalism contest.

The announcement was made by the Press Club on Oct. 29.

Short-form audio storytelling

KJZZ swept the short-form audio storytelling category.

Katherine Davis-Young won first place for her report about an organization working to raise awareness of the dangerous combination of extreme heat and substance use.

News Workshop aims to reduce overdoses during Arizona's deadliest month Arizona sees a consistent spike in drug deaths in the summer. One local organization is working to raise awareness of the dangerous combination of extreme heat and substance use. Listen • 1:10

She also won second place for her story about 200 low-income students at the Phoenix Job Corps Center who lost their education plans and housing after federal cuts.

Politics Low-income Phoenix students lose education plans, housing in federal Job Corps cuts Students at the Phoenix Job Corps Center got just a few days' notice that their vocational training program is shutting down. Many are losing not only their education plans, but also their housing. Listen • 1:09

Gabriel Pietrorazio won third place for a story on the Indigenous blessing of eagles at Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix.

Long-form audio storytelling

In the long-form audio storytelling category, Gabriel Pietrorazio won first place for Native Heroes Erased, a three-part series that highlighted the Trump administration’s impacts on the families and descendants of Arizona icons Ira Hayes, Lori Piestewa and the Navajo Code Talkers.