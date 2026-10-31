Thunderstorms and rain hit the Valley. Scottsdale receives nearly 3 inches of rain

Thunderstorms brought widespread rainfall across the Phoenix area on Friday, and similar weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Data from Maricopa County Flood Control District shows measurable rainfall fell throughout the Valley on Friday, with the heaviest downpour being nearly three inches in Scottsdale just west of Gainey Ranch.

Matt Salerno with the National Weather Service said a convergence of cells caused the very strong thunderstorms.

“The third round that came through was the most potent, which included some of those training thunderstorms that we saw that moved from North Phoenix into Scottsdale,” Salerno said.

Salerno said those storms also brought large hail pelted parts of Cave Creek and Anthem.

Some motorists in Phoenix and Scottsdale were trapped in floodwaters, and had to be rescued by fire crews.

Salerno said more heavy rain and flooding are on the way.

“We're going to be expecting quite a bit more rainfall,” Salerno said. “The next system that's about to move in is a little bit of a different setup than what we saw yesterday.”

Salerno said an atmospheric river off the West Coast is causing a “fire hose of moisture” bringing persistent, widespread rain across the state.