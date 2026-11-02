The Phoenix Police Department is seeking reaccreditation, and they want your feedback
The Phoenix Police Department is seeking to re-up its accreditation from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
The process is billed as a comprehensive independent review of a department’s policies, procedures, operations and training to see if they hold up to professional standards.
Program assessors will be conducting an on-site review in Phoenix at the beginning of December, but before the review, the department is asking the public and employees to provide feedback online.
The window to provide feedback opened Nov. 1 and goes through the end of the month.
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