The Phoenix Police Department is seeking reaccreditation, and they want your feedback

The Phoenix Police Department is seeking to re-up its accreditation from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

The process is billed as a comprehensive independent review of a department’s policies, procedures, operations and training to see if they hold up to professional standards.

Program assessors will be conducting an on-site review in Phoenix at the beginning of December, but before the review, the department is asking the public and employees to provide feedback online .

The window to provide feedback opened Nov. 1 and goes through the end of the month.