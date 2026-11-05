Phoenix families who have lost SNAP, CHIP benefits can apply for help with bills

After hundreds of thousands of Arizonans lost SNAP benefits, the city of Phoenix created a crisis assistance program to help those households with bills. Now, the city is expanding eligibility for the program to include families with children who have recently lost health coverage.

More than 22,000 Arizonans — mostly legally present refugees — lost eligibility for the state’s Medicaid program, AHCCCS, on Oct. 1 as new federal Medicaid rules took effect.

Arizona was one of just a few states where children were included in cuts to coverage.

Phoenix families whose kids lost coverage through the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, after Oct. 1 will now also be able to apply for the city’s one-time crisis assistance program.

The program does not replace food benefits or healthcare. But it aims to help families make ends meet with a $600 credit toward utility bills and $100 for either gas or public transportation.

The Phoenix City Council budgeted $3.15 million for the program, which launched in July.

More than 1,000 Phoenix households have already received assistance through the first-come, first-serve program. About $1.28 million of funding remains available, according to a city spokesperson.

Households may only receive assistance through the program one time. To qualify, participants must be Phoenix residents who had a complete loss of SNAP on or after Oct. 1, 2025, or must have had a complete loss of CHIP on or after Oct. 1, 2026, and have not had benefits restored.

Participants can apply online at phoenix.gov/BenefitLossAssistance.

Phoenix’s Human Services Department is also trying to help households restore benefits they have lost. The Department recently began offering one-on-one appointments to help families complete SNAP applications and understand work requirements for the program.