State Route 89A near Sedona closed in both directions for structural repair from storm damage

State Route 89A is still closed in both directions between Sedona and Kachina Village following last weekend’s floods.

Doug Nick, with the Arizona Department of Transportation, says the route needs structural work.

“There's a lot of debris on it still, rockfall and trees, and that's being cleared and the engineers and other staff are looking at the roadway itself,” Nick said. “Many areas have been undermined. A lot of the guardrail posts and supports are exposed.”

Nick says crews are working around the clock to assess and repair, but there is no estimated time for the route to reopen.

Travel between Sedona and Flagstaff is now restricted to State Route 179 and Interstate 17, which could lead to traffic delays.

Nick also says travel is being monitored and restricted to residents only.

Local residents are allowed on the route and may only travel to Sedona for goods and services. Travel to Flagstaff is restricted.