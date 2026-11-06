AZ Supreme Court reopens comment window for rules on recording in courthouses

The Arizona Supreme Court has reopened a window for public comment on proposed changes to rules for recording inside courthouses.

The new deadline to comment is Nov. 23. The petition in question was filed in January. It would require a judge’s pre-approval to use any kind of recording device anywhere inside a courthouse.

There’s also a competing petition seeking to expand the ability to record.

In a statement, Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer said recent media coverage may have been a first alert for some, and the high court wants feedback from as many people as possible.

The justices are scheduled to consider changing rules for recording in courthouses in December.

The petition, comments, and replies for Rules 122 and 122.1 can be viewed by visiting the Rules of the Supreme Court forum section of the Court Rules Forum page at azcourts.gov/Rules-Forum. Instructions on how to post on the online forum are located on the Forum FAQ page under the “How do I file a comment on a Rule 28 petition” section available at azcourts.gov/rules/Forum-FAQ. You must register to comment on the Court Rules Forum.

Alternatively, the public can submit written comments by filing an original copy of the one-page comment with the Clerk of the Supreme Court at 1501 W. Washington St., Room 402, Phoenix, AZ 85007. It must be submitted in an envelope marked "Rule Comment." Any person filing a physical copy of their comment must also provide a copy to the Petitioner either electronically or by ordinary mail.

— Arizona Judicial Branch