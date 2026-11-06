Scottsdale's Canal Convergence returns, Tempe will light up Hayden Flour Mill for public art display

The cities of Tempe and Scottsdale are kicking off public art events this weekend.

Scottsdale’s Canal Convergence is back starting Friday. This free public art display runs along the Arizona canal between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard and celebrates the environmental and cultural landscapes that help define the Southwest and the state.

In Tempe, the Hayden Flour Mill will become a nighttime canvas with a series of public art. At MILLuminate, local and regional artists will bring digital art and video to the historic building starting Nov. 6 through April.

If you go

Canal Convergence

When: Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, evenings

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale 85251

Cost: Free

Details: https://scottsdalearts.org/explore-scottsdale-arts/canal-convergence/

MILLuminate

When: Hayden Flour Mill, 119 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, 85281

Where: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: https://www.tempe.gov/government/community-services/arts-culture-history/tempe-public-art/current-projects/milluminate

MILLuminate schedule

All projections run from 7-10 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 6- 8: Taylor Antone

Nov. 20-22: Eunique Yazzie

Dec. 4- 6: Daniel Mariotti and Geoff Marslett

Dec. 18, 19 and 20: Regan Henley and Nika Kaiser

Jan. 8-10: The Lights Witch (Autumn Weinmann)

Jan. 22-24: Brandon Ellis

Feb. 4-6: David Aguilar III

Feb. 18-20: Noemy Esparza-Isaacson

March 5,-7: Shaunté Glover

March 19-21: Karima Walker

April 2-4: Alex Lee and Villamil y Villamil

April 16-18: Shawn Lawson and Ruth Aragón