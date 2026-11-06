Scottsdale's Canal Convergence returns, Tempe will light up Hayden Flour Mill for public art display
The cities of Tempe and Scottsdale are kicking off public art events this weekend.
Scottsdale’s Canal Convergence is back starting Friday. This free public art display runs along the Arizona canal between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard and celebrates the environmental and cultural landscapes that help define the Southwest and the state.
In Tempe, the Hayden Flour Mill will become a nighttime canvas with a series of public art. At MILLuminate, local and regional artists will bring digital art and video to the historic building starting Nov. 6 through April.
If you go
Canal Convergence
When: Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, evenings
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale 85251
Cost: Free
Details: https://scottsdalearts.org/explore-scottsdale-arts/canal-convergence/
MILLuminate
When: Hayden Flour Mill, 119 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, 85281
Where: 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Details: https://www.tempe.gov/government/community-services/arts-culture-history/tempe-public-art/current-projects/milluminate
MILLuminate schedule
All projections run from 7-10 p.m. on the following dates:
Nov. 6- 8: Taylor Antone
Nov. 20-22: Eunique Yazzie
Dec. 4- 6: Daniel Mariotti and Geoff Marslett
Dec. 18, 19 and 20: Regan Henley and Nika Kaiser
Jan. 8-10: The Lights Witch (Autumn Weinmann)
Jan. 22-24: Brandon Ellis
Feb. 4-6: David Aguilar III
Feb. 18-20: Noemy Esparza-Isaacson
March 5,-7: Shaunté Glover
March 19-21: Karima Walker
April 2-4: Alex Lee and Villamil y Villamil
April 16-18: Shawn Lawson and Ruth Aragón
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The Phoenix Symphony will resume performances starting next week. The announcement came after 66 musicians were just laid off on Monday.
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The Phoenix Symphony’s season has been officially suspended indefinitely, but its musicians, Board of Directors and staff met Monday and say a comeback may be in the near-future.
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Musicians were given less than two weeks notice of the suspension, and they will lose health insurance on Nov. 30.
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City officials are unveiling a new mural in a North Phoenix park Saturday – it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.
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This comes after laid-off musicians called for a halt on donations until the board had a clear plan for reinstatement of the season.