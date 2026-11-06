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Scottsdale's Canal Convergence returns, Tempe will light up Hayden Flour Mill for public art display

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published November 6, 2026 at 9:37 AM MST
Canal Convergence dancers lit up by pink and orange
City of Scottsdale
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Handout
Canal Convergence in Scottsdale in an event that includes public art with large-scale, light-based public artworks, live music and dance performances.

The cities of Tempe and Scottsdale are kicking off public art events this weekend.

Scottsdale’s Canal Convergence is back starting Friday. This free public art display runs along the Arizona canal between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard and celebrates the environmental and cultural landscapes that help define the Southwest and the state.

In Tempe, the Hayden Flour Mill will become a nighttime canvas with a series of public art. At MILLuminate, local and regional artists will bring digital art and video to the historic building starting Nov. 6 through April.

If you go

Canal Convergence

When: Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, evenings
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale 85251
Cost: Free
Details: https://scottsdalearts.org/explore-scottsdale-arts/canal-convergence/

MILLuminate

When: Hayden Flour Mill, 119 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, 85281

Where: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: https://www.tempe.gov/government/community-services/arts-culture-history/tempe-public-art/current-projects/milluminate

MILLuminate schedule

All projections run from 7-10 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 6- 8: Taylor Antone
Nov. 20-22: Eunique Yazzie
Dec. 4- 6: Daniel Mariotti and Geoff Marslett
Dec. 18, 19 and 20: Regan Henley and Nika Kaiser
Jan. 8-10: The Lights Witch (Autumn Weinmann)
Jan. 22-24: Brandon Ellis
Feb. 4-6: David Aguilar III
Feb. 18-20: Noemy Esparza-Isaacson
March 5,-7: Shaunté Glover
March 19-21: Karima Walker
April 2-4: Alex Lee and Villamil y Villamil
April 16-18: Shawn Lawson and Ruth Aragón

Hayden Flour Mill in Tempe lit up in the evening
City of Tempe
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Courtesy
Hayden Flour Mill in Tempe.
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Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie