100-year-old Krystallnacht survivor will be featured at new Holocaust education center in Phoenix
Monday marks the start of the anniversary of Krystallnacht, or “Night of the Broken Glass,” a violent massacre of Jewish people in Nazi Germany in 1938, that’s considered by historians as the start of the Holocaust.
Phoenix resident Oskar Knoblaugh remembers that night. The 100-year-old survivor will be featured prominently in the Hilton Holocaust Education Center, currently under construction in downtown Phoenix.
"Well, the whole idea was to tell the young people what actually can happen, that there are human beings in this world capable of doing exactly what they would hear from me. Six million people-plus don't just disappear," Knoblaugh said.
The space is expected to welcome 50,000 local middle and high school students each year.
Talli Dippold is the new center’s president and CEO.
"Our goal is to have students come and interact with Holocaust survivors at the age that they were during the war, where they will learn about dehumanization, about discrimination, about bias, about media literacy, and essentially connect the lessons of the past to contemporary times," Dippold said.
The $48 million center, made possible with private grants, is due to open in fall 2027.
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