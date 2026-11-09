KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona communities receive federal grants to improve railroad crossing safety

KJZZ | By Connor Greenwall
Published November 9, 2026 at 6:27 AM MST
Railroad crossing traffic sign with flashing red lights and barrier lowering indicating that a train is coming. Traffic symbols on a intersection of a car road and a railway tracks
helivideo/Getty Images
/
Stock
Railroad crossing traffic sign.

More than $9 million from the Federal Railroad Administration is planned for projects to remove the risk of collisions at railroad crossings.

Arizona’s U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego announced the funding on Thursday.

The grants focus on at-grade crossings. Those are where the roadway and the railroad intersect with one another, creating the possibility of collisions between trains and automobiles.

Phoenix is set to receive $1.2 million to study safety improvements for 31 different railroad crossings along the Grand Avenue corridor.

According to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation, between 2016 and 2020, there were 115 collisions at railroad crossings in the state, 44% of which took place along Grand Avenue.

Yuma County will get $2 million to finalize plans to eliminate the railroad crossing at Fortuna Road east of Yuma.

The town of Marana received the majority of the funding — $6.4 million — for the environmental review and engineering design of a grade separation at a busy crossing on the Union Pacific Railroad.

More Arizona Transportation News

Tags
News TransportationPhoenixSouthern Arizona
Connor Greenwall
Connor Greenwall is a reporter covering aviation, transportation and infrastructure at KJZZ.
See stories by Connor Greenwall