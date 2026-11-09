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Phoenix launches citywide food drive for holiday season

KJZZ | By Katherine Davis-Young
Published November 9, 2026 at 6:36 AM MST
Food bank donation box
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Food bank donation box

Phoenix is launching a city-wide food drive heading into the holiday season.

Food banks have been seeing high demand in Arizona over the past year after hundreds of thousands of people in the state lost SNAP food assistance.

The city of Phoenix is partnering with the state’s largest food bank, St. Mary’s, for a hunger relief campaign Nov. 9 through Dec. 23.

“Phoenix residents are always willing to step up to support their neighbors in need,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release. “We're working to make it even easier for them to do so by hosting a holiday season food drive with St. Mary’s Food Bank. I'm proud of the generosity of our community and welcome everyone who is able to donate food, money, or volunteer time to make this drive a success.”

The city will collect food donations at Burton Barr Central Library and five community centers across Phoenix through Dec. 23.

Several local nonprofits, churches and community college campuses are also serving as collection sites for the campaign.

The city is also encouraging residents to give monetary donations directly to the food bank. More details are listed at phoenix.gov/hungerrelief.

City food donation collection sites

Burton Barr Central Library
1221 N. Central Ave.

Aguila Community Center
7858 S. 35th Ave.

Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center
3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Road

Paradise Valley Community Center
17402 N. 40th St.

Pecos Community Center
17010 S. 48th St.

Sunnyslope Community Center
802 E. Vogel Ave.

Additional collection sites

Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center
3216 W. Van Buren St.

City Hope
1640 W. Camelback Road

Church for the Nations
6225 N. Central Ave.

FIBCO Family Services, Inc. (Human Services Program)
1141 E. Jefferson St.

Legendarios Arizona
2234 W. Campbell Ave.

Maricopa County Community College District - GateWay Community College
108 N. 40th St.

Maricopa County Community College District - Phoenix College
1202 W. Thomas Road

Ministerio Cristo Sana
3632 E. Greenway Road

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
2310 N. 56th St.

St. Vincent de Paul Our Lady of the Valley
3220 W. Greenway Road

More Phoenix News

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Katherine Davis-Young
Katherine Davis-Young is a senior field correspondent reporting on a variety of issues, including public health and climate change.
See stories by Katherine Davis-Young