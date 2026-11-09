Phoenix launches citywide food drive for holiday season

Phoenix is launching a city-wide food drive heading into the holiday season.

Food banks have been seeing high demand in Arizona over the past year after hundreds of thousands of people in the state lost SNAP food assistance.

The city of Phoenix is partnering with the state’s largest food bank, St. Mary’s, for a hunger relief campaign Nov. 9 through Dec. 23.

“Phoenix residents are always willing to step up to support their neighbors in need,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release. “We're working to make it even easier for them to do so by hosting a holiday season food drive with St. Mary’s Food Bank. I'm proud of the generosity of our community and welcome everyone who is able to donate food, money, or volunteer time to make this drive a success.”

The city will collect food donations at Burton Barr Central Library and five community centers across Phoenix through Dec. 23.

Several local nonprofits, churches and community college campuses are also serving as collection sites for the campaign.

The city is also encouraging residents to give monetary donations directly to the food bank. More details are listed at phoenix.gov/hungerrelief.

City food donation collection sites

Burton Barr Central Library

1221 N. Central Ave.

Aguila Community Center

7858 S. 35th Ave.

Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center

3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Road

Paradise Valley Community Center

17402 N. 40th St.

Pecos Community Center

17010 S. 48th St.

Sunnyslope Community Center

802 E. Vogel Ave.

Additional collection sites

Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center

3216 W. Van Buren St.

City Hope

1640 W. Camelback Road

Church for the Nations

6225 N. Central Ave.

FIBCO Family Services, Inc. (Human Services Program)

1141 E. Jefferson St.

Legendarios Arizona

2234 W. Campbell Ave.

Maricopa County Community College District - GateWay Community College

108 N. 40th St.

Maricopa County Community College District - Phoenix College

1202 W. Thomas Road

Ministerio Cristo Sana

3632 E. Greenway Road

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

2310 N. 56th St.

St. Vincent de Paul Our Lady of the Valley

3220 W. Greenway Road