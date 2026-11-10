Phoenix Veteran's Day Parade will have a new route this year
Phoenix’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade is celebrating 30 years of history with a new route.
This year, the parade will travel north on Third Street from McDowell Road to Indian School Road, where veterans, military units, marching bands, community groups and families will gather to honor those who have served and celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.
The free parade starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and organizers expect more than 45,000 spectators. The parade is expected to last about two hours.
The parade will also feature four winners from the Honoring America’s Veterans High School Essay Competition. High school students wrote about this year’s theme, “250 Years of Freedom, 30 Years of Honor.”
Information on parking and street closures is available on the parade's website.
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