MCSO Sheriff Sheridan appears in federal court at judge's request, agrees to attend more hearings

A federal judge overseeing a long-running racial profiling case against the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office asked its top lawman to attend a court hearing Tuesday.

Judge G. Murray Snow wants the ACLU and the Sheriff’s Office in court together more often. Snow told Sheriff Jerry Sheridan that he believes there’s a widening distance between the sides. But finding areas of agreement could shorten the reform process.

Sheridan said he didn’t know what to expect going in.

“But I can tell you I am leaving pleasantly surprised about the things the judge had to say and how he wants to move this along. I think we all do,” Sheridan said. “It would be a lot easier if we could get around a table and just talk things out. When you have a relationship that’s not going well, communication is the number one issue.”

Sheridan served as chief deputy under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Back then, Snow found Sheridan in contempt for ignoring a court order and held Sheridan responsible for internal affairs misconduct.