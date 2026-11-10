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MCSO Sheriff Sheridan appears in federal court at judge's request, agrees to attend more hearings

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:15 PM MST
Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives on Jan. 17, 2025.
Gage Skidmore/CC BY 2.0
Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives on Jan. 17, 2025.

A federal judge overseeing a long-running racial profiling case against the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office asked its top lawman to attend a court hearing Tuesday.

Judge G. Murray Snow wants the ACLU and the Sheriff’s Office in court together more often. Snow told Sheriff Jerry Sheridan that he believes there’s a widening distance between the sides. But finding areas of agreement could shorten the reform process.

Sheridan said he didn’t know what to expect going in.

“But I can tell you I am leaving pleasantly surprised about the things the judge had to say and how he wants to move this along. I think we all do,” Sheridan said. “It would be a lot easier if we could get around a table and just talk things out. When you have a relationship that’s not going well, communication is the number one issue.”

Sheridan served as chief deputy under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Back then, Snow found Sheridan in contempt for ignoring a court order and held Sheridan responsible for internal affairs misconduct.

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Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey