MCSO Sheriff Sheridan appears in federal court at judge's request, agrees to attend more hearings
A federal judge overseeing a long-running racial profiling case against the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office asked its top lawman to attend a court hearing Tuesday.
Judge G. Murray Snow wants the ACLU and the Sheriff’s Office in court together more often. Snow told Sheriff Jerry Sheridan that he believes there’s a widening distance between the sides. But finding areas of agreement could shorten the reform process.
Sheridan said he didn’t know what to expect going in.
“But I can tell you I am leaving pleasantly surprised about the things the judge had to say and how he wants to move this along. I think we all do,” Sheridan said. “It would be a lot easier if we could get around a table and just talk things out. When you have a relationship that’s not going well, communication is the number one issue.”
Sheridan served as chief deputy under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Back then, Snow found Sheridan in contempt for ignoring a court order and held Sheridan responsible for internal affairs misconduct.
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Oro Valley wants the case thrown out, but Leah Christopher is now asking a judge to order the release of the records.
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The petition in question was filed in January. It would require a judge’s pre-approval to use any kind of recording device anywhere inside a courthouse.
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The two tigers have been moved to the zoo in the Sonoran capital of Hermosillo.
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The city has joined a wave of municipalities here and across the country who are questioning the technology — and its constitutionality.
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The constitutional reforms include a new state agency focused on preventing safety risks. The fire that killed 24 people last November led to citizen demands for justice and change.