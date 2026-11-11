These 7 Arizonans who served are featured in Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

For its annual Veterans Day Parade on Wednesday, the city of Phoenix is featuring seven Arizonans, across generations, who served in the military, including a 100-year-old veteran of World War II who was on the beaches of Iwo Jima.

Centenarian Delmar DeWitt Beard of Glendale has plenty of stories to tell, like the one about enlisting a little too young to fight in the Second World War.

“My dad didn’t want to sign for me. I said, ‘You might as well sign for me.’ I'm not going to stay on the farm."

Beard signed up for the Navy on June 6, 1944 – yes, on D-Day – when the Allies stormed the beaches of Normandy. He would later storm the beaches of Iwo Jima, witnessing

the raising of the American flag on Mount Suribachi and cheating death along the way.

“And I had a guy this close here, we were passing out the ammunition, setting it on the beach in Iwo Jima and he got a bullet right in the back. It missed me that far.”

Beard later switched branches by joining the Army and served in Korea and Vietnam as well, retiring as a sergeant major.

Phil Latzman / KJZZ Korea and Vietnam veteran Delmar DeWitt Beard is 100 years old. He's shown here with Paula Pedene of Honoring America’s Veterans.

The group of Arizona vets being honored also includes Navy man Melvin Mitchell Smith of Mesa, now 93 years young. He, too, was a witness to history — the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

“I was on a heavy cruiser, the Baltimore. We [were] in England for the coronation,” Smith said. “That was the ship that represented the United States on June 15th, 1953. The queen walked right by me.”

Chuck Byers of Gilbert wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“My dad jumped the day after D-Day into France, and he was a paratrooper. He did a night jump,” Byers said. “So I thought, ‘Well, anything my dad could do, I could do. You know, I'm going to jump out of airplanes.’ And well, that didn't work out.”

Instead Byers became an Army medic and was awarded the Silver Star for valor and a Purple Heart after sustaining combat wounds of his own.

“My call sign in Vietnam was Big Band-Aid, and that's what I did. And I'm continuing to serve out here, my fellow veterans.”

Byers worked at Walter Reed Medical Center and with the Vietnam Veterans of America and now serves as a member of the Arizona Department of Veterans Affairs Advisory Council. Byers was inducted into the state's Veterans Hall of Fame in 2018.

Cold War veteran Palmer Miller of Casa Grande is also a member of that 2018 class.

The retired Army master sergeant didn’t see combat, but served as a military police investigator and recruiter while earning the Meritorious Service Award.

Still though, Miller says when he met with his service coordinator after retirement, he was initially scoffed at when he handed him his discharge papers.

“He looked at my 214s and he said, 'I can't help you.' I said, 'What do you mean you can't help me?’ ‘You didn't go to war.' Um, OK, but I did 23 years, and I think I have done things that maybe you haven't seen.”

Palmer did eventually get all his due benefits and now makes sure fellow vets get theirs as well.

Yeoman First Class Priscilla Velasquez of Buckeye served 20 years in the Navy, including time on the destroyer U.S.S. Yellowstone.

"It was 250 women and about 1,500 men. It was challenging," Valesquez said.

Velasquez later earned a degree in social work from Arizona State University, worked with homeless vets at the Phoenix VA and now runs a support group to aid with benefits and social services.

"One of the things that I advocate is for military sexual trauma,” Valesquez said. “And one of the things that I learned while I was working at the VA with the homeless vets is that military sexual trauma also affects men.”

Marine Joe Worthy of Phoenix was a little too close to the front lines in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

“The burning oil fields, I actually was under those when they got bombed,” Worthy said. “I stayed under those for about a week just raining oil on us, that is why I've battled two bouts of cancer now."

While battling his own illnesses, Worthy is helping fellow cancer patients as a board member of the Veteran Cancer Network.

“Anybody who served in the desert, you have a 30% higher chance of cancer than anybody else. So anybody who has served over in the desert absolutely should be screened. It doesn’t matter your age,” Worthy said.

Steve Langen of Chandler is also a Marine who served in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. And he’s not just attending the parade for himself.

“Not only for me, I’m proud to be here for my son, we lost him two years ago.”

Langen’s son Alec was among five Marines killed in a helicopter crash.

“It was Feb. 7, 2024. They were coming back from a training mission and they were in bad weather in Southern California and ran into the side of a mountain.”

On this Veteran’s Day, Langen hopes his fellow Americans will remember the sacrifices that all veterans and their families make.

“I was gone for almost two years straight in Afghanistan and I think that all those things need to be recognized,” Langen said. “And for me to be able to be out there and even showcase a little of the sacrifices that not only the veteran, but the family makes, is huge for me.”