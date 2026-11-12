6th case of New World screwworm confirmed in Arizona. Here's how to report suspected cases

The Arizona Department of Agriculture confirmed the state’s sixth case of New World screwworm on Monday.

A domesticated horse in Cochise County is the latest known infection, approximately five miles from the first reported case in the state. The horse has no known history of travel.

Cases have also been reported in Graham and Greenlee counties. Other infected animals include two more equines, two canines and one sheep.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on living tissue of warm-blooded mammals. Infestations cause severe wounds in animals and, in rare cases, humans. Untreated cases can be fatal to animals within 10 days.

How to report suspected cases

Arizona Department of Agriculture is asking Arizona livestock and pet owners, and others who work with animals, to immediately report suspected cases to the department at [email protected] or by calling 602-542-4293.

Hunters and outdoor recreationists are also asked to stay on the lookout for wounded or sickened wildlife. Suspected wildlife cases should be reported to the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201.

See the Arizona Department of Agriculture's infestation zones map →