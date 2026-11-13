1st Maryvale Made Festival features work of late Arizona Republic photographer Nick Oza
Maryvale is hosting its first ever arts festival this weekend, celebrating local artists and other creatives from the neighborhood. The event will also feature a photography exhibition honoring the work of the late Arizona Republic photojournalist Nick Oza.
Valeria Fernandez is the founder and executive director of AltaVoz Lab, a Latino-led journalism organization.
“This one's ready to roll,” she says.
She’s outside of the Maryvale Community Center in west Phoenix — loading four, large steel cube frames into a moving truck. Stretched across each side of the cube is a canvas featuring photographs from Oza, who died in 2021.
Fernandez worked with Oza, covering Arizona communities and issues like immigration.
“So much was lost of his legacy, and we wanted to bring it back into the community and make it public,” she explains. So the first thing Fernandez did was to create a fellowship in Oza’s honor.
Then came what she called a crazy idea:
“Like, what if we do a community event? What if we take his photos out of the archives and we put them in a way that they will be accessible where people will find them?”
So she organized a traveling photo exhibition of Oza’s work called Be Seen.
“In this season of the Day of the Dead, it just hit me that, like I was saying, it's as much an offering to him as it is to the entire community.”
This Saturday, the public can check out Oza’s photos and learn more about his impact at the first ever Maryvale Made Festival, which will also feature the works of local artists.
"It's almost like out of grief something beautiful came out that is inspiring us to want to continue to do this sort of work for the community and connect," she explains. "We connected people from different walks of life, artists and journalists and community folks and we all came together to build this."
If you go
What: Maryvale Made Festival
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.
Where: Desert West Community Center, 6501 W. Virginia Ave., Phoenix AZ 85035.
More information: Free admission. https://asuevents.asu.edu/event/maryvale-made-festival
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