1st Maryvale Made Festival features work of late Arizona Republic photographer Nick Oza

Maryvale is hosting its first ever arts festival this weekend, celebrating local artists and other creatives from the neighborhood. The event will also feature a photography exhibition honoring the work of the late Arizona Republic photojournalist Nick Oza.

Valeria Fernandez is the founder and executive director of AltaVoz Lab, a Latino-led journalism organization.

“This one's ready to roll,” she says.

She’s outside of the Maryvale Community Center in west Phoenix — loading four, large steel cube frames into a moving truck. Stretched across each side of the cube is a canvas featuring photographs from Oza, who died in 2021.

Kathy Ritchie / KJZZ Valeria Fernandez is a longtime Arizona journalist who worked with Nick Oza on several stories around the state. She created an exhibition to honor Oza's legacy.

Fernandez worked with Oza, covering Arizona communities and issues like immigration.

“So much was lost of his legacy, and we wanted to bring it back into the community and make it public,” she explains. So the first thing Fernandez did was to create a fellowship in Oza’s honor.

Kathy Ritchie / KJZZ Valeria Fernandez says what struck her about seeing photos by the late Arizona Republic photojournalist Nick Oza again is that when they are this big, you can catch details that you might have otherwise missed.

Then came what she called a crazy idea:

“Like, what if we do a community event? What if we take his photos out of the archives and we put them in a way that they will be accessible where people will find them?”

So she organized a traveling photo exhibition of Oza’s work called Be Seen.

“In this season of the Day of the Dead, it just hit me that, like I was saying, it's as much an offering to him as it is to the entire community.”

Kathy Ritchie / KJZZ Valeria Fernandez moves the photo exhibition from the Maryvale Community Center to the Desert West Community Center, where the first-ever Maryvale Made Festival will be held in Phoenix.

This Saturday, the public can check out Oza’s photos and learn more about his impact at the first ever Maryvale Made Festival, which will also feature the works of local artists.

"It's almost like out of grief something beautiful came out that is inspiring us to want to continue to do this sort of work for the community and connect," she explains. "We connected people from different walks of life, artists and journalists and community folks and we all came together to build this."

If you go

What: Maryvale Made Festival

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Where: Desert West Community Center, 6501 W. Virginia Ave., Phoenix AZ 85035.

More information: Free admission. https://asuevents.asu.edu/event/maryvale-made-festival