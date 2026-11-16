Collaborative drone program allows Phoenix firefighters, police to survey a scene before arriving

The Phoenix Fire and Police Departments are using drones to gather information from the scene of an incident before crews arrive.

Each department already has its own drone program, but now they are collaborating for the Drone as a First Responder program to allow emergency crews to better understand the situations they are entering.

DJ Lee with Phoenix Fire said the drones can stream live video directly to responding crews and can provide information about incident conditions, access points, traffic impacts and potential hazards.

“That can give us a different angle and outlook of what some of our calls might be, whether it's fires, whether it's car accidents, things like that,” Lee said. “We can get a different angle, a different approach of how we're going to run this.”

Lee said both departments will maintain the drones, but Phoenix police will actually pilot them.

“[The drones] can also see if there's structural damage in areas that we need to understand, like, ‘Hey, this building is not safe,’ because we could see either structural collapse on one side or roof collapse,” Lee said. “So we can kind of get a better understanding of things like that.”

Lee said in the future, drones could potentially be used to enter the upper floors of high-rise towers to search for victims, but that isn’t in the scope of this initial program.