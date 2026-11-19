Expect delays between Phoenix and Las Vegas as construction on I-40, U.S. 93 interchange continues
Travelers driving through northwestern Arizona this holiday season should expect delays of 15 minutes or more in the Kingman area.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is continuing work on a free-flowing interchange connecting I-40 and U.S. 93.
“I-40 and U.S. 93 are the only major highways through that part of the state, so ADOT is advising drivers to plan for some extra travel time between Phoenix and Las Vegas,” said spokesperson Garrin Groff.
The project will add new lanes to increase capacity on I-40 and give drivers an option to bypass downtown Kingman.
“Drivers won’t have to stop at a traffic signal anymore, they’ll just be able to whiz right through the Kingman area if they’d like to,” Groff said.
ADOT reported the project was 70% complete as of this spring.
Construction is expected to continue through mid-2027.
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