Three children who were sexually abused and filmed by their father have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by Arizona's highest court that said religious clergy did not have to report the abuse.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Supreme Court unanimously ruled that religious groups can decide when to report admissions of child abuse, despite state law identifying clergy as mandatory reporters in non-confessional settings.

John Trebon is representing the three victims in the latest petition against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

“So we believe that the Arizona Supreme Court got that wrong, that there is no compulsion to alter the clear meaning of the statute to give that kind of authority to the Church," Trebon said.

He says they are also arguing that giving that kind of authority to a religious group is a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

Trebon says whether or not the case moves forward is up to the discretion of the U.S. Supreme Court.