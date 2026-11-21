Tempe Town Lake is open for fishing and boating after being closed for nearly 3 weeks
Tempe Town Lake is open for fishing and boating following a nearly three-week closure.
The city of Tempe cited water quality concerns for the closure earlier this month after massive dam releases upstream caused water inflow into the lake eight times greater than normal, according to the utility SRP.
The city said water quality has returned to safe levels and flow has normalized after large amounts of debris flowed into the lake and raised water levels-damaging beaches and lakeside facilities.
In a statement, the city cited Dr. Rick Amalfi- Vice President at Aquatic Consulting & Testing, Inc.
“After the record-breaking water release into town lake, we increased our water quality testing. Our tests show the water meets state safety standards," Amalfi said in the City of Tempe's release.
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