North Mountain Park is a popular spot in Phoenix and visitors may want to stop by before it closes on Dec. 1 for a major renovation.

Aging infrastructure, including outdated septic and plumbing systems, prompted the city to develop what it's calling the North Mountain Park Master Plan.

The long-awaited renovation will include upgraded trails, expanded shade areas and play spaces, as well as modernized restrooms and improved access. There’s also a plan to return to a more natural landscape in certain parts of the park.

Some trails will remain open during the renovations including Trail 100 and the paved section of Trail 44, which can be reached from the North Mountain Visitor Center parking lot. City officials expect the park will fully reopen in the spring of 2028.

During the renovation, the following trails will remain open around North Mountain Park: 100, 101, 306, 60. The paved section of Trail 44 will remain open from Seventh Street to the towers. Trail 44 can be reached from the North Mountain Visitor Center parking lot (12950 N. Seventh St., Phoenix, AZ 85022) via Trail 100 to Trail 101.