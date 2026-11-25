The Arizona Department of Transportation has good news for Thanksgiving travelers: There are no scheduled road closures for the holiday weekend.

Safety officials are still urging drivers to make plans in advance and expect heavier traffic, especially during peak travel times.

“Pack your patience, a lot of people want to get out and enjoy the holiday,” said Doug Nick, an ADOT spokesperson. “Just remember, if the roads are busy: Keep it slow and easy, based on the flow of traffic, and get where you’re going safely.”

Nick said there will be ongoing lane closures and restrictions near Kingman and Sedona through the holiday.

“When we come to major holiday weekends like this, our policy is to not have any planned full closures,” Nick said

ADOT said it anticipates heavy traffic and possible delays in and out of Phoenix and Tucson. It also said it expects delays between Fountain Hills and Payson, Wickenburg and Hoover Dam, and the Phoenix area and California.

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