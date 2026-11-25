The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that judges have no right to prohibit reporters from sharing what they heard in open court with their readers, viewers and listeners.

The case stems from when the daughters of murder victim Kerri Ann Abatti submitted written statements to a Navajo County Superior Court judge as he was deciding the conditions under which the suspect – their father, Michael Abatti – should be released on bail. The judge agreed to seal their comments.

But appellate Judge Jennifer Perkins, writing for the court, said both daughters also agreed to read aloud what they had written, one in person and one through an electronic link to the court. Perkins also noted that the trial judge was aware a reporter from KPNX-TV, the Phoenix NBC affiliate, was also watching electronically and had been granted permission to listen in.

The trial judge later issued a "gag order'' precluding anyone from the media "transmitting any of the actual statements from the victims.''

At a separate hearing challenging the order, Abatti argued that publishing the statements would taint the jury pool given the size of Navajo County, where the trial would occur. And the daughters argued that no one had told them their statements could be publicized.

The order was held. That, Perkins ruled, was wrong.

"A judicial prior restrain preventing the press from reporting on public court proceedings strikes at the very foundation of freedom of the press by subjecting it to censorship by the judiciary,'' she wrote.

According to a report by the medical examiner, Kerri Ann Abatti was shot and killed on Nov. 20, 2025 at her home in Pinetop, northeast of Phoenix. She had been living there for several years after separating from Michael and had filed for divorce in California.

That report says she was shot once in the head, with the bullet coming from outside the house and through a window. She died on the way to the hospital.

Her estranged husband was arrested the following month and pleaded innocent to charges of first-degree murder.

What the daughters told the court in the pretrial hearing is not mentioned in Tuesday's ruling, but Perkins said it is irrelevant.

"The daughters read their statements in open court, at a hearing the rules required to be open to the news media, with a reporter present that the court itself had admitted,'' she wrote. "Once the daughters spoke there, the court could not, in advance of publication, limit the right of the petitioners to print the news and inform the public of that which had transpired in open court in the course of a judicial hearing.''

Perkins was no more sympathetic to Michael Abatti's argument that he could not get a fair trial if the comments by his daughters became public.

"To be sure, due process entitles Abatti to a trial by an impartial jury free from outside influence,'' she wrote. But she said doing something like prohibiting the publication of what occurred requires there be "an imminent, not merely, a likely threat to the administration of justice.''

"Here, the threat to a future jury is not imminent, so it is too speculative to justify the gag order,'' the appellate judge wrote. "Even if the small, rural community here increases the risk of jury prejudice, that risk remains too speculative.''

Nor do the concerns of the daughters allow for such an order, Perkins said.

"We are troubled that no one told the daughters the consequences of reading their statements in open court,'' the judge wrote.

She acknowledged that the unwanted publication implicates the rights the daughters have under the Victims' Bill of Rights, as they, being survivors, also are victims under that law. And that law requires victims "be treated with fairness, respect and dignity.''

"But once the daughters spoke in open court, the First Amendment protected the press' right to publish what they said, even if the failure to warn the daughters was inconsistent with the Victims' Bill of Rights,'' Perkins wrote.

Tuesday's order may not be the last word, as both Abatti and the daughters could seek Supreme Court review.