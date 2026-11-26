The U.S. Justice Department says it’s giving more than $2 million in grant money to police agencies in Arizona so they can hire more officers.

The money comes from what’s called the federal COPS Hiring Program, which pays for entry level salaries and benefits for newly hired and rehired police officers.

Apache Junction is set to get $1 million to bring on eight officers.

And the city of Glendale will get $750,000 to hire a half dozen of its own.

A community south of Tucson and an education board northeast of metro Phoenix are also in line to receive funds.

These competitive grants are prioritized for departments focused on violent crime, squatting and school based policing.