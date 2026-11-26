Phoenix spared from severe weather impacting most of the country this Thanksgiving
Severe weather and flooding across the country is disrupting plans for many this holiday, including travel and the postponement of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
But in Phoenix? National Weather Service meteorologist Alicia Ryan says the weather Thursday and into the weekend will be nice.
“Lows remaining in the low 50s. But other than that we are just expecting calm, tranquil, slightly warmer weather for this time of year," Ryan said.
She also says Phoenix has no rain in the forecast but there may be some cloud coverage.
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