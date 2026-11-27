Oro Valley renews call to toss lawsuit over Flock camera data
The town of Oro Valley is renewing its call to throw out a lawsuit from a woman seeking information collected by automatic license plate readers.
A woman who works in Oro Valley sued the town this year after officials denied her public records request for information gathered by license plate readers about vehicles in her name. Leah Christopher has asked a judge to order the information released.
But now a lawyer for the town alleges that Christopher is suing over the politics of Flock cameras — not public records.
They argue in court documents that unless police access the Flock database for a specific law enforcement reason, no public record is created. And Christopher’s license plates were reportedly never searched.
More news on government surveillance in Arizona
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Flock license plate readers have become a hot button issue in Arizona and all over the country as people have realized their movements can be tracked by law enforcement wherever they go.
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Automated license plate readers made by companies like Flock have been under scrutiny recently, both here in Arizona and around the country.
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The Arizona Barbering and Cosmetology Board recently started sending their investigators into the field with the cameras both on routine inspections and when they’re investigating a specific complaint.
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Oro Valley wants the case thrown out, but Leah Christopher is now asking a judge to order the release of the records.
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The city has joined a wave of municipalities here and across the country who are questioning the technology — and its constitutionality.