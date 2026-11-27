The town of Oro Valley is renewing its call to throw out a lawsuit from a woman seeking information collected by automatic license plate readers.

A woman who works in Oro Valley sued the town this year after officials denied her public records request for information gathered by license plate readers about vehicles in her name. Leah Christopher has asked a judge to order the information released.

But now a lawyer for the town alleges that Christopher is suing over the politics of Flock cameras — not public records.

They argue in court documents that unless police access the Flock database for a specific law enforcement reason, no public record is created. And Christopher’s license plates were reportedly never searched.