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Updates from Arizona's 2026 general election

Published November 3, 2026 at 8:10 AM MST
Updated November 5, 2026 at 10:59 AM MST
The line before polls closed at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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The line before polls closed at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Tim Agne / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Tim Agne / KJZZ
Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Tim Agne / KJZZ
Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Tim Agne / KJZZ
Setup before the watch party for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs and running mate Sine Kerr on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026 at Merchant Square in Chandler.
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Setup before the watch party for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs and running mate Sine Kerr on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026 at Merchant Square in Chandler.
Trenton Ashdown / KJZZ
Sine Kerr thanks the crowd for their support in her campaign to be lieutenant governor as Andy Biggs and Warren Petersen stand next to her on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Sine Kerr thanks the crowd for their support in her campaign to be lieutenant governor as Andy Biggs and Warren Petersen stand next to her on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Warren Petersen stresses voter engagement, and pins preliminary numbers on lack of turnout, while addressing a crowd on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Warren Petersen stresses voter engagement, and pins preliminary numbers on lack of turnout, while addressing a crowd on Nov. 3, 2026.
Trenton Ashdown / KJZZ
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly taking the stage to speak to attendees at the Democratic watch party in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly taking the stage to speak to attendees at the Democratic watch party in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaking with attendees at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaking with attendees at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Congressman Greg Stanton announcing that he, and a few other Democrats, had won their seats on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Congressman Greg Stanton announcing that he, and a few other Democrats, had won their seats on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ
Incumbent Democrat Yassamin Ansari has won reelection in Arizona’s Congressional District 3, according to a race call by the Associated Press, on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Incumbent Democrat Yassamin Ansari has won reelection in Arizona’s Congressional District 3, according to a race call by the Associated Press, on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ
Arizona Democratic Party Chair Charlene Fernandez hyping up the crowd before announcing Sen. Mark Kelly as a speaker at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona Democratic Party Chair Charlene Fernandez hyping up the crowd before announcing Sen. Mark Kelly as a speaker at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Democratic candidates for Arizona Corporation Commission Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Democratic candidates for Arizona Corporation Commission Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Gov. Katie Hobbs and her running mate John Giles speak to the Arizona Democratic Party’s Election Night watch party at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Gov. Katie Hobbs and her running mate John Giles speak to the Arizona Democratic Party’s Election Night watch party at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Sierra Watson / Cronkite News
Amish Shah, congressman-elect for Arizona's Congressional District 1, on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Amish Shah, congressman-elect for Arizona's Congressional District 1, on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Teresa Leyba Ruiz, Democratic candidate for Arizona superintendent of public instruction, speaks to supporters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Teresa Leyba Ruiz, Democratic candidate for Arizona superintendent of public instruction, speaks to supporters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, talks to supporters on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Incumbent Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, talks to supporters on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Bernadette Greene‑Placentia, the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 8, on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Bernadette Greene‑Placentia, the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 8, on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ
Dawn Penich (left) and Jaime Molera on Election Day in KJZZ's studios on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Dawn Penich (left) and Jaime Molera on Election Day in KJZZ's studios on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe with Dawn Penich (center) and Jaime Molera on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe with Dawn Penich (center) and Jaime Molera on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
Man reads election sign outside of polling location.
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A voter stops to read polling location sign outside of Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona Nov. 3, 2026.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
A vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near 15th Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
CJ Smooth plays music on a turntable outside a vote center
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CJ Smooth plays music at a vote center near 15th Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
CJ Smooth plays music on turntables
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CJ Smooth plays music at a vote center near 15th Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
Three men standing in front of windows in a beige office room.
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(From left) Coconino County Elections Director Eslir Musta, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Coconino County Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Wayne Schutsky / KJZZ
Voting signage near to Osborn Education Center main sign.
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Voting signage near Osborn School District Office voting location.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
Line of people in front of a building
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Voters in line at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ
Two women hold signs on sidewalk encouraging passing drivers to vote.
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Two women hold signs encouraging passing motorists to vote outside the Osborn School District office polling location.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
Vote sign on wall outside of polling location.
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Vote signage directing voters how to get to Pyle Adult Recreation Center polling location.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
Election signs near Tempe polling location.
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Election signs displayed near the Pyle Adult Recreation Center polling location in Tempe on Election Day.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
Pyle Adult Recreating Center in Tempe
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The Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe serves as a polling location on Election Day, Tuesday. Nov. 3, 2026
Jared Blair / JKZZ
three people wearing yellow election protection shirts
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A vote center at Mountain View Park Community Center in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Phil Latzman / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain View Park Community Center
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A vote center at Mountain View Park Community Center in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Phil Latzman / KJZZ
Political signs outside the vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Political signs outside the vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
A line to vote at University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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A line to vote at University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ
A line to vote at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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A line to vote at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ

Updates from Election Day in Arizona.

Thanks for following Arizona election coverage from KJZZ!

Link Copied
Posted November 5, 2026 at 10:57 AM MST

Thanks for following 2026 election coverage from KJZZ! This blog is no longer being updated.

For the Arizona latest election news, including results, visit elections.kjzz.org.

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 8:04 PM MST

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 8:01 PM MST

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Democrat Amish Shah continues to lead Republican Jay Feely in Arizona’s Congressional District 1, one of the most competitive districts in the country.

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Jay Feely and Amish Shah headshots
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Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and along with her running mate, former Arizona Democratic state House Rep. Chris Deschene, won by a margin of 1,115 votes. But the opposing ticket, led by New Mexico attorney Justin Jones, isn’t giving up.

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 5:18 PM MST

  • ICE and other armed federal personnel are not legally allowed to be at polling sites. But for months, rights groups worried a federal deployment might still happen — especially after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE agents may go to polls for specific threats.
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After months of training for possibility of ICE at polling places, LUCHA says their work paid off
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Maricopa County is still tabulating ballots, and some voters may need to verify their signature or provide identification before their vote is counted.

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Arizona Democrats pick up big midterm wins, as major races are still being counted

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 1:56 PM MST

Here in Arizona, there were still many ballots left to tally as of Wednesday morning, but Democrats are holding sizable leads right now in many major races, and Republicans have already conceded in some.

Arizona Democratic Party Chair Charlene Fernandez hyping up the crowd before announcing Sen. Mark Kelly as a speaker at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Rep. De Los Santos: 'I did expect us to win'

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 1:54 PM MST

Arizona state Rep. Oscar De Los Santos could very well be the next Arizona speaker of the House if current trends hold. He joined KJZZ's The Show to talk about what’s next.

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Rep. Oscar De Los Santos could be the next Arizona speaker of the House if election trends hold
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KJZZ's The Show breaks down how a 2026 blue wave landed in Arizona

Link Copied
Posted November 4, 2026 at 1:52 PM MST

Democrats’ blue wave materialized in a major way in Arizona and across the country. To break it all down, The Show spoke to Lorna Romero Ferguson of Elevate Strategies and Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting.

A woman and a man sitting at a table in front of microphones inside a professional radio studio.
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How a 2026 blue wave landed in Arizona — plus what's next for Democrats and Republicans
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Democrats’ blue wave materialized in a major way in Arizona and across the country. To break it all down, The Show spoke to Lorna Romero Ferguson of Elevate Strategies and Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting.

Crystalyne Curley and Justin Jones are in tight race for the next Navajo Nation president

Link Copied
Posted November 4, 2026 at 1:51 PM MST

President Buu Nygren was ousted in the primary back in July. There will be a new president coming in: Justin Jones, he’s a New Mexico attorney and he worked for a coal mining company as a government liaison; and his opponent is Crystalyne Curley, who is the current sitting Navajo Nation Council speaker.

And she is projected to win, according to the unofficial results of that election.

Combined photo showing two pairs of people posing for campaign photos
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The tight race for the next Navajo Nation president could be headed to a recount
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As candidates have been claiming victories across the state, this race for office is still in progress.

Democrats claim a ‘trifecta’ with leads in Arizona House and Senate races

Link Copied
Posted November 4, 2026 at 11:40 AM MST

It’s been six decades since Arizona Democrats controlled both chambers of the state Legislature. But amid a crushing blue wave that’s seen Republican candidates rejected up and down the ballot across the country, this year’s House and Senate races in Arizona were no exception.

Arizona Capitol copper dome statue Phoenix
Elections
Arizona Democrats claim a ‘trifecta’ with leads in House and Senate races
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It’s been six decades since Arizona Democrats controlled both chambers of the state Legislature.

Early results show Democrats leading in Arizona’s 2 most competitive congressional districts

Link Copied

By Camryn Sanchez

Posted November 4, 2026 at 9:49 AM MST
Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick
/
KJZZ
Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.

Early results show Democrats leading in Arizona’s two most competitive congressional districts, while other seats historically considered safe for Republicans are still too close to call.

The Associated Press has yet to declare a winner in southern Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. But Democrat JoAnna Mendoza holds a double-digit lead and is already declaring victory over incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani.

"There’s so much about my life and my family line that I don’t know. But here’s what I know — that that baby that was given away, grew up to be my mom. And tonight she is the mother of a future member of the United States House of Representative," said Mendoza.

In the Valley’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Amish Shah is leading Republican Jay.

Races in CD5 and CD 8 remain too close too call.

A large white stone building with a rotunda
Elections
See the 2026 election results for all 9 Arizona congressional districts
See live results from the Associated Press for Arizona's nine congressional districts for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Schwiebert leads Crow for at-large seat on Maricopa County Community Colleges District Governing Board

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By Greg Hahne

Posted November 4, 2026 at 9:25 AM MST
MCCCD office
Christina Van Otterloo
/
KJZZ
The Maricopa County Community College District Office in Tempe.

Early results show former Arizona lawmaker Judy Schwiebert is in the lead over John Crow for an at-large seat on the Maricopa County Community Colleges District Governing Board.

Incumbent Donna Davis is also in the lead to hold her seat representing District 4.

In District 3, newcomer Bill Sandweg leads by about 7 points, but about 80,000 votes still need to be counted in that race.

All three leading candidates received endorsements from the political arm of a labor organization representing faculty at the colleges.

KJZZ is licensed to the Maricopa County Community Colleges District.

Democrats sweep control of executive branch in 6 swing states from 2024 presidential election

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By Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2026 at 9:13 AM MST
Gov. Katie Hobbs and her running mate John Giles speak to the Arizona Democratic Party’s Election Night watch party at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Sierra Watson
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Cronkite News
Gov. Katie Hobbs and her running mate John Giles speak to the Arizona Democratic Party’s Election Night watch party at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Democrats swept control of the executive branch in the six swing states from the 2024 presidential election: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In Nevada, state Attorney General Aaron Ford knocked off Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. Ford will be the state’s first Black governor after campaigning on his record of challenging the Trump administration in court and tying Lombardo to the president.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro won reelection, as did Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs of Arizona. Democrat David Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive, won the open governor's job in Wisconsin, and Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, won her state's open governor’s office.

The winners could have substantial influence over election administration during the 2028 presidential election. That could be important, considering Trump’s interest in expanding federal control over elections.

Meanwhile, three Democratic governors who are considered possible presidential candidates in 2028 all won reelection: Wes Moore of Maryland, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Shapiro, of Pennsylvania.

Demonstrating a big margin of victory, fundraising prowess and the electoral strength to help other Democrats win sends a strong signal to donors and party activists, analysts say.

After trailing election night, Mark Lamb takes the lead in Arizona’s deep-red CD5

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By Camryn Sanchez

Posted November 4, 2026 at 8:57 AM MST

Former Pinal County sheriff Mark Lamb now holds a narrow lead in the race to represent Arizona’s Congressional District 5.

After trailing in the polls into the early hours Wednesday morning — a shock in the deep-red East Valley district that’s long been a safe seat for Republicans — Lamb now leads longshot Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lee with just over 51% of the vote.

Mark Lamb and Elizabeth Lee headshots
Elections
After trailing election night, Mark Lamb takes the lead in Arizona’s deep-red CD5
Camryn Sanchez
After trailing in the polls into the early hours Wednesday morning — a shock in the deep-red East Valley district — Former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb now leads longshot Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lee with just over 51% of the vote.

Arizona Attorney General Mayes wins reelection, according to AP

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 2:17 AM MST

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has won re-election, according to a race call by the Associated Press. At about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning., when the AP called the race in her favor, Mayes led Republican Senate President Warren Petersen with more than 56% of the vote.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, talks to supporters on Nov. 3, 2026.
Elections
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wins reelection, according to Associated Press
Wayne Schutsky
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has won re-election, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Arizona Secretary of State Fontes wins reelection

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 2:10 AM MST

Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Fontes overcame a challenge by Republican state Rep. Alexander Kolodin.

Combo photo of two men both wearing black glasses and suits
Elections
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wins reelection, AP says
Camryn Sanchez
Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Fontes overcame a challenge by Republican state Rep. Alexander Kolodin.

Arizona voters pass Prop. 317 designating drug cartels as terrorist groups

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 1:59 AM MST

A ballot measure to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Proposition 317 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Arizona voters pass Prop. 317 designating drug cartels as terrorist groups
Camryn Sanchez
A ballot measure to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Arizona voters pass Prop. 319

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 1:59 AM MST

A ballot measure banning the state from using photo enforcement systems to catch traffic violators has passed, according to a race call by Associated Press.

As of 1:34 a.m. Wednesday, when AP called the race, the measure was leading with 59% of the vote.

Proposition 319 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Voters pass Prop. 319, banning photo traffic enforcement in Arizona, AP says
Camryn Sanchez
A ballot measure banning the state from using photo enforcement systems to catch traffic violators has passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Arizona voters pass Prop. 318 restricting transgender students from using preferred bathrooms

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 1:57 AM MST

Arizona voters approved a ballot measure to ban transgender students from using preferred bathrooms and locker rooms, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Proposition 318 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Arizona voters pass Prop. 318 restricting transgender students from using preferred bathrooms
Camryn Sanchez
Arizona voters approved a ballot measure to ban transgender students from using preferred bathrooms and locker rooms, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has won reelection, according to a race call by AP

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 1:34 AM MST

Incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Hobbs, who in 2022 became the first Democrat elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006, handily brushed aside a challenge from East Valley conservative Andy Biggs.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and her running mate John Giles speak to the Arizona Democratic Party’s Election Night watch party at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Elections
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Hobbs wins reelection in Arizona, according to AP race call
Camryn Sanchez
Katie Hobbs, who in 2022 became the first Democrat elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006, handily brushed aside a challenge from East Valley conservative Andy Biggs.

Nez, Crane locked in tight race in Arizona’s CD2

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Posted November 4, 2026 at 1:08 AM MST

The lead in the race has switched hands multiple times as counties tally more ballots. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jonathan Nez led Eli Crane 49.3% to 49.1% in a rematch of the district’s 2024 election.

Eli Crane and Jonathan Nez
Elections
Republican Eli Crane widens lead over Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in Arizona CD2
Wayne Schutsky
The race between incumbent Republican Eli Crane and Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez remains too close to call in Arizona’s Congressional District 2, a heavily Republican district that President Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

Prop. 142, Republican-backed DEI ban, fails with Arizona voters

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 11:49 PM MST

A Republican-backed proposal to ban DEI policies in state government has failed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

closeup gray paper of proposition 142
Elections
Prop. 142, Republican-backed DEI ban, fails with Arizona voters
Wayne Schutsky
A Republican-backed proposal to ban DEI policies in state government has failed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Arizona CD2: Republican Crane now leads Democrat Nez

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 11:04 PM MST

The race between incumbent Republican Eli Crane and Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez remains too close to call in Arizona’s Congressional District 2, a heavily Republican district that President Donald Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

Early results show Crane leading Nez 49.5% to 48.8% in a rematch of the district’s 2024 election.

Eli Crane and Jonathan Nez
Elections
Republican Eli Crane widens lead over Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in Arizona CD2
Wayne Schutsky
The race between incumbent Republican Eli Crane and Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez remains too close to call in Arizona’s Congressional District 2, a heavily Republican district that President Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

Arizona CD5: Democrat Lee leads Republican Lamb

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 10:05 PM MST

The race between Republican and former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Democrat Elizabeth Lee is still too close to call, but early results on Tuesday night show Lee with a narrow lead in the historically red Congressional District 5.

Mark Lamb and Elizabeth Lee headshots
Elections
After trailing election night, Mark Lamb takes the lead in Arizona’s deep-red CD5
Camryn Sanchez
After trailing in the polls into the early hours Wednesday morning — a shock in the deep-red East Valley district — Former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb now leads longshot Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lee with just over 51% of the vote.

Mendoza declares victory in CD6, but per AP, the race remains too close too call

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:51 PM MST

Democrat Joanna Mendoza has declared victory in Arizona’s Congressional District 6, though the race remains too close to call, according to the Associated Press.

Juan Ciscomani and JoAnna Mendoza
Elections
Confident Mendoza maintains lead in Arizona CD6, but race still too close to call
Wayne Schutsky
Although Democrat Joanna Mendoza declared victory in Arizona’s Congressional District 6 on Tuesday, the race remains too close to call, according to the Associated Press.

'They say if you don’t vote, you’re part of the problem'

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By Alisa Reznick

Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:47 PM MST
A line to vote at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick
/
KJZZ
A line to vote at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

A line of voters snaked its way out of the building and into the parking lot Tuesday evening at the Tucson First United Methodist Church, a polling site that abuts the University of Arizona.

Volunteers handed out pizza and fold-up chairs to those waiting in line, and constitutional monitors answered voting questions.

Among those waiting to cast their ballots was Elijah Padgett — a 19-year-old UA student.

This is the first year he was able to cast a ballot, and he says he sees this election as a way to shape the next presidential election, in 2028.

“If we can make a change now, it’ll affect two years from now, and that can change a lot of people’s lives,” he said. “They say if you don’t vote, you’re part of the problem.”

Padgett said he wants to see the U.S. economy improve and for every day things to become more affordable.

“I want people to be able to live, and right now with gas prices, mortgages on houses, groceries, it’s hard for the average citizen to get by,” he said.

Eighteen-year-old Aniawa Marion, from Avondale, said after having to sit on the sidelines for the 2024 presidential election, she wanted to cast her first ballot in person.

“I think if people my age were able to vote in the 2024 election, it would have been a little different,” she said. “Especially for my generation, we’re all becoming adults now, and I feel like it’s really important for us to really get in there, and start change now.”

See early results for Arizona's 8 ballot propositions

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:40 PM MST

See live results from the Associated Press for Arizona's eight propositions on the 2026 general election ballot.

AP will continue to update returns as data is made available.

Vote sign on wall outside of polling location.
Elections
See the 2026 election results for all 8 Arizona propositions
See live results from the Associated Press for Arizona's eight propositions on the 2026 general election ballot.

Early results show AZ voters backing Prop. 318, restricting transgender student sports, bathrooms

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:31 PM MST

Early returns show a ballot measure to ban transgender students from using preferred bathrooms and locker rooms is leading in the polls.

Proposition 318 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Arizona voters pass Prop. 318 restricting transgender students from using preferred bathrooms
Camryn Sanchez
Arizona voters approved a ballot measure to ban transgender students from using preferred bathrooms and locker rooms, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Early results show Arizona voters backing Prop. 316, a proposal to limit grocery taxes

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:30 PM MST

A proposal to combat new grocery taxes in Arizona cities is passing at the polls, according to early returns.

Proposition 316 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Arizona voters pass Prop. 316, Republican proposal to limit grocery taxes
Camryn Sanchez
A proposal to combat new grocery taxes in Arizona cities has passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Early results show Arizona voters rejecting Prop. 144, Republican-backed election overhaul

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:29 PM MST

An effort to overhaul Arizona’s voting laws is currently trailing at the polls.

Proposition 144 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Early results show Arizona voters rejecting Prop. 144, Republican-backed election overhaul
Wayne Schutsky
If approved, Prop. 144 would make significant changes to the laws governing how Arizonans vote. That includes requiring voters who vote by mail to provide identification. Under current law, those voters’ ballots are validated using signature verification.

See the 2026 election results for all 9 Arizona congressional districts

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:20 PM MST

See live results from the Associated Press for Arizona's nine congressional districts for the U.S. House of Representatives. AP will continue to update returns as data is made available.

A large white stone building with a rotunda
Elections
See the 2026 election results for all 9 Arizona congressional districts
See live results from the Associated Press for Arizona's nine congressional districts for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Arizona Prop. 317, which would designate drug cartels as terrorists, jumps out to an early lead

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:03 PM MST

Early returns show a ballot measure to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations is leading in the polls.

Proposition 317 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Arizona voters pass Prop. 317 designating drug cartels as terrorist groups
Camryn Sanchez
A ballot measure to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Arizona voters rejecting Prop. 320, which could put millions in K-12 funding at risk

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:02 PM MST

A ballot measure to force certain Arizona schools to increase spending on classroom instruction — or risk the loss of millions of dollars in state K-12 funding — is trailing in the polls.

Proposition 320 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Early results show Prop. 320 restricting Arizona school district funding is failing
Camryn Sanchez
A ballot measure to force certain Arizona schools to increase spending on classroom instruction — or risk the loss of millions of dollars in state K-12 funding — is trailing in the polls.

Early results favor Prop. 319, which would ban photo traffic enforcement in Arizona

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:01 PM MST

A ballot measure that would ban photo enforcement systems to catch traffic violators is on track to pass, according to early results.

Proposition 319 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Voters pass Prop. 319, banning photo traffic enforcement in Arizona, AP says
Camryn Sanchez
A ballot measure banning the state from using photo enforcement systems to catch traffic violators has passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Arizona voters rejecting Prop. 142, Republican-backed proposal to ban DEI policies

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:00 PM MST

A Republican-backed proposal to ban DEI policies in Arizona state government is currently not passing at the polls.

closeup gray paper of proposition 142
Elections
Prop. 142, Republican-backed DEI ban, fails with Arizona voters
Wayne Schutsky
A Republican-backed proposal to ban DEI policies in state government has failed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Early results show Arizona voters split on Prop. 141, vehicle mileage tax ban

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 9:00 PM MST

A ballot measure that would ban Arizona from pursuing an alternative to the existing gas tax is currently trailing narrowly at the polls.

Proposition 141 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Elections
Early results show Arizona voters split on Prop. 141, vehicle mileage tax ban
Wayne Schutsky
A ballot measure that would ban Arizona from pursuing an alternative to the existing gas tax is currently trailing narrowly at the polls.

Mansour holds early lead in bid to become state’s first Democratic treasurer since 1960s

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:52 PM MST

Democrat Nick Mansour is leading by a narrow margin against Republican Elijah Norton in the Arizona treasurer’s race, according to early Tuesday night results.

Nick Mansour and Elijah Norton headshot
Elections
Mansour maintains lead over Norton in bid to become Arizona's 1st Democratic treasurer since 1960s
Camryn Sanchez
Democrat Nick Mansour leads Republican Elijah Norton in the Arizona treasurer’s race, according to early Election night results.

Democrat Nez takes early lead in AZ’s Republican-heavy CD2

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:50 PM MST

The race between incumbent Republican Eli Crane and Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez remains too close to call in Arizona’s Congressional District 2, a heavily Republican district that President Donald Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

Eli Crane and Jonathan Nez
Elections
Republican Eli Crane widens lead over Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in Arizona CD2
Wayne Schutsky
The race between incumbent Republican Eli Crane and Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez remains too close to call in Arizona’s Congressional District 2, a heavily Republican district that President Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

Democrats take early lead in AZ Corporation Commission election

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:49 PM MST

The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call, but Democrats hold an early lead.

Republican Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Kevin Thompson (right) debates Democratic challengers Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill at the Sneaky Big studios in Scottsdale on Sept. 9, 2026.
Elections
Democrats continue to lead in Arizona Corporation Commission election
Wayne Schutsky
The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call, but Democrats hold an early lead.

Democrat Fontes leads AZ secretary of state race against GOP challenger Kolodin in early results

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:48 PM MST

Early results show incumbent Democrat Adrian Fontes leads in the secretary of state race against GOP challenger Alexander Kolodin.

Combo photo of two men both wearing black glasses and suits
Elections
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wins reelection, AP says
Camryn Sanchez
Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Fontes overcame a challenge by Republican state Rep. Alexander Kolodin.

Arizona superintendent: Democrat Leyba Ruiz leads Republican Yee

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:33 PM MST

Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz leads Republican Kimberly Yee 56% to 44%, according to early results posted about an hour after polls closed at 7 p.m.

Teresa Leyba Ruiz and Kimberly Yee
Elections
Democrat Leyba Ruiz holds onto a lead in Arizona’s superintendent race
Wayne Schutsky
A day after polls closed, the race to be Arizona’s next superintendent of public instruction is still too close to call.

Arizona attorney general: Democrat Mayes leads Republican Petersen

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:32 PM MST

Early results show incumbent Democrat Kris Mayes leading Republican Warren Petersen in Arizona’s attorney general’s race.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, talks to supporters on Nov. 3, 2026.
Elections
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wins reelection, according to Associated Press
Wayne Schutsky
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has won re-election, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Arizona CD1: Democrat Shah leads Republican Feely

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:31 PM MST

Early results show Democrat Amish Shah leading Republican Jay Feely in Arizona’s Congressional District 1, one of the most competitive districts in the country.

Jay Feely and Amish Shah headshots
Elections
Democrat Shah holds onto a narrow lead over Republican Feely in CD1
Camryn Sanchez
The winner will help determine the magnitude of the “blue wave” that helped Democrats flip control of the U.S. House and Senate with a strong showing nationwide on Tuesday.

Arizona CD6: Democrat Mendoza leads Republican Ciscomani

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:29 PM MST

  • Democrat Joanna Mendoza owns an early lead in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, one of the few competitive races across the country that could determine which party controls the U.S. House next year.
Juan Ciscomani and JoAnna Mendoza
Elections
Confident Mendoza maintains lead in Arizona CD6, but race still too close to call
Wayne Schutsky
Although Democrat Joanna Mendoza declared victory in Arizona’s Congressional District 6 on Tuesday, the race remains too close to call, according to the Associated Press.

Arizona governor: Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Biggs

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By Camryn Sanchez

Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:22 PM MST

As of 8:10 p.m. Tuesday evening, Gov. Katie Hobbs led Andy Biggs with nearly 59% of the vote, but the gubernatorial race is still too close to call.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and her running mate John Giles speak to the Arizona Democratic Party’s Election Night watch party at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Elections
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Hobbs wins reelection in Arizona, according to AP race call
Camryn Sanchez
Katie Hobbs, who in 2022 became the first Democrat elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006, handily brushed aside a challenge from East Valley conservative Andy Biggs.

Follow along with live Arizona election results on 91.5 FM

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By Mark Brodie

Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:16 PM MST
Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe with Dawn Penich (center) and Jaime Molera on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt
/
KJZZ
Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe with Dawn Penich (center) and Jaime Molera on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

Follow along with Arizona results and Election Day updates with KJZZ's The Show on 91.5 FM and live on kjzz.org 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

The first early Arizona election results have dropped

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:14 PM MST

The first early results are in from Associated Press. AP will continue to update returns as data is made available.

arizona election results on a black background with the arizona map and a flag inside it
KJZZ
Elections
2026 Arizona election results
Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.

Navajo County judge orders voting location open until 8 p.m.

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By Wayne Schutsky

Posted November 3, 2026 at 7:48 PM MST

Much of northern Arizona was scrambling Tuesday to ensure voters had access to the polls following a weekend of torrential rain and flooding throughout the state.

Navajo Nation president's office
Elections
Navajo Nation voting location to remain open until 8 p.m.
Wayne Schutsky
A Navajo County Superior Court judge has ordered the Hardrock Chapter voting location to remain open until 8 p.m., one hour longer than normal, according to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

Look inside the Arizona watch parties for Democrats, Republicans

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 7:35 PM MST

Watch parties for both the Republicans and Democrats in the metro Phoenix area were getting set up on Tuesday night.

Setup before the watch party for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs and running mate Sine Kerr on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026 at Merchant Square in Chandler.
Trenton Ashdown
/
KJZZ
Setup before the watch party for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs and running mate Sine Kerr on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026 at Merchant Square in Chandler.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaking with attendees at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford
/
KJZZ
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaking with attendees at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.

Lines moving quick at Tempe vote center after polls closed

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 7:31 PM MST

KJZZ's Tim Agne was at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe as it closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

Results: States decide on voter ID and redistricting ballot measures

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 7:30 PM MST
Voters head into Madison Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on Tuesday.
Ty ONeil
/
AP
NPR News
Results: States decide on voter ID and redistricting ballot measures
NPR Washington Desk
Several states — including Alaska, Arizona, California and Nevada — are voting on changes to how their elections are run, including voter ID measures. Other states decide on redistricting proposals.

Arizona polls closed

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 7:01 PM MST
The line before polls closed at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Tim Agne
/
KJZZ
The line before polls closed at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

Polls have closed across Arizona.

Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. The first results from Associated Press are expected around 8 p.m. Arizona time.

AP will continue to update returns as data is made available.

arizona election results on a black background with the arizona map and a flag inside it
KJZZ
Elections
2026 Arizona election results
Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.

'I am angry that people won't get a chance to vote' in Navajo Nation

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 4:01 PM MST

A political leader in the Navajo community of Rock Point says flood-damaged roads have made it almost impossible for roughly 600 Native American voters to reach a polling site on Election Day.

A road in Rock Point on Election Day.
Indigenous Affairs
Flood-damaged roads hinder voting in Navajo community of Rock Point
Chris Clements/KNAU
A Navajo political leader said she was angry at the lack of help from the state and the Navajo Nation in getting residents to the polls after roads were wiped out.

Intense rainfall caused damaging flooding across the Navajo Nation this past weekend and wiped out roads and bridges across the region. The severe weather hit a day before the midterm elections in Arizona and on the Navajo reservation, where voters are deciding who will be the next chief executive of the tribe.

"I am angry that people won't get a chance to vote," said Valinda Shirley, the vice president of Rock Point Chapter. "That's not fair. You know, that's every American's right."

— Chris Clements/KNAU

Rio Verde Foothills voters can access polls despite flooding, county Elections Department says

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By Camryn Sanchez

Posted November 3, 2026 at 2:13 PM MST
Vehicle that has fallen into mud
Arizona state Rep. Cody Reim
/
Courtesy
Flooding in Rio Verde Foothills, Arizona, near Scottsdale on Nov. 1, 2026.

Voters in the Rio Verde Foothills community have access to the polls, despite flood damage. That’s according to Maricopa County Elections Department spokesperson Jennifer Liewer.

The foothills are an unincorporated community north of Scottsdale. The area has many unpaved roads and several were washed out by storms over the weekend.

Two of the area's state representatives, Rep. Alex Kolodin and Rep. Cody Reim, asked the county to declare a state of emergency on Monday.

Kate Brophy McGee, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chair, speaks at a press conference about Arizona election operations on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Phoenix.
Paul Pascual
/
Cronkite News
Kate Brophy McGee, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chair, speaks at a press conference about Arizona election operations on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Phoenix.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Kate Brophy McGee did declare a state of emergency for unincorporated areas like Rio Verde Foothills. Gov. Katie Hobbs also declared a statewide state of emergency on Monday afternoon.

Reim said he put out the word to have residents call him if they needed a ride to the polls.

This vote center in competitive Arizona CD1 sees large turnout

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By Camryn Sanchez

Posted November 3, 2026 at 2:09 PM MST
Line of people in front of a building
Camryn Sanchez
/
KJZZ
Voters in line at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

Arizonans turned out in large numbers to vote at the Paradise Valley Community College on Tuesday morning, which is in one of the most competitive areas of the state.

Paradise Valley Community College sits on the edge of the 2nd Legislative District and the 4th Legislative District, which are amongst the most competitive legislative districts in the state.

The college is also in the 1st Congressional District, one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country.

Democrat Pedro Briseno voted with his family, and said he has his child’s future in mind, especially with issues around affordability.

“Since COVID everything’s gone up more. So now I guess since gas is up, everything else followed, right? So yeah, affordability’s really high on the ballot for me,” Briseno said.

He added both the federal and state governments are responsible for keeping the cost of living affordable.

Matthew Strock said affordability is a top issue for him as well, but he believes federal Republicans are largely at fault for high costs.

“I mean the Republicans are literally in power. They’ve got … both chambers of [Congress] and they've got the presidency,” Strock said. “They haven’t done anything but make prices go up and make the cost of living go way down in the toilet and I'm sick of it. So I’m making my voice heard.”

Strock is a registered Democrat and said Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes have earned his vote this year, but he also said he’s willing to split his ballot and vote for candidates in other parties in general.

KJZZ is licensed to the Maricopa County Community College District.

Cottonwood mayor says town providing transportation to anyone with issues getting to the polls

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By Wayne Schutsky

Posted November 3, 2026 at 12:56 PM MST

Cottonwood Mayor Ann Shaw says the town is providing transportation to anyone with issues getting to the polls. And in Greer, in Apache County, residents are utilizing four-wheel drive vehicles to help their neighbors traverse difficult road conditions.

Arizona voters hit the polls with groceries, gas, rent and housing on their minds

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By Mark Brodie

Nick Sanchez

Posted November 3, 2026 at 11:35 AM MST
Two women hold signs on sidewalk encouraging passing drivers to vote.
Jared Blair
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KJZZ
The Show
Arizona voters hit the polls with groceries, gas, rent and housing on their minds
Mark Brodie, Nick Sanchez
More than 1.5 million Arizonans voted early in these midterm elections, but lots of voters are still expected to turn up to cast their ballots today as well. The Show checked in at one vote center in Phoenix.

Fontes visits northern Arizona communities running elections after floods

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By Wayne Schutsky

Posted November 3, 2026 at 10:30 AM MST
Three men standing in front of windows in a beige office room.
Wayne Schutsky
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KJZZ
(From left) Coconino County Elections Director Eslir Musta, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Coconino County Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is spending Election Day traveling to northern Arizona communities affected by flooding after a weekend of torrential rain — leading to concern some voters will have trouble casting a ballot.

Fontes, a Democrat, first stopped in Cottonwood, one of many communities that faced evacuation orders over the weekend.

He reminded voters in hard hit areas that 14 of the state’s 15 counties use a vote center model, which provides flexibility for voters who can’t reach their usual polling place.

“This is one of the other reasons that facilities like this and services like this are so important for Arizona’s voters, because, in cases like this, emergency situations, voters don’t have just one place to go, they can go anywhere in their county,” Fontes said.

Cottonwood Mayor Ann Shaw says the town is providing transportation to anyone with issues getting to the polls. And in Greer, in Apache County, residents are utilizing four-wheel drive vehicles to help their neighbors traverse difficult road conditions.

Coconino County Elections Director Eslir Musta said all the county’s vote centers are open. He said there are some issues with roads in the community due to the storms, so officials are working on transportation options to make sure everyone can get to the polls.

Mule and horse trains bring ballots to the town of Supai

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By Kathy Ritchie

Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:35 AM MST
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Laurel Morales/KJZZ
To get to Supai Village you must take a helicopter, ride a horse or walk down an eight-mile-long trail.

Elections officials in Coconino County saddled up for a uniquely Arizona way of voting: using mule and horse trains to bring ballots to a tribal village at the bottom of the Grand Canyon on Monday.

Two election office staffers are accompanying mule wranglers and a pack of mules down the 8-mile trail to administer the election in Supai village on the Havasupai Indian Reservation. Staffers from both political parties work together to ensure bipartisan oversight.

Election materials are packed onto the mules: from poll books and ballots to accessible voting equipment and an internet router. The trip down takes up to three hours.

After the Supai poll closes, staffers wrapped up their duties, pack up the materials and spend another night before heading back up the canyon early Wednesday morning.

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The Show
Mules and a whole lot of patience: How mail is delivered to the tiny town of Supai
Sam Dingman
Tucked away in a narrow gorge below the rim of the Grand Canyon, sits the tiny town of Supai. It’s hard to get there, and as a result, getting mail in and out of Supai isn't easy.

Coal mining politics could sway Navajos this Election Day when voters pick next president

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By Gabriel Pietrorazio

Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:23 AM MST
The entranceway to the Navajo Mine near Fruitland, New Mexico.
Gabriel Pietrorazio
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KJZZ
Tribal Natural Resources
Coal mining politics could sway Navajos this Election Day when voters pick next president
Gabriel Pietrorazio
Sitting Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was an Arizona delegate to the 2024 Democratic National Convention. But when it comes to coal, he closely aligns with President Donald Trump, who is reversing his Democratic predecessors’ efforts to phase out use of the fossil fuel.

Arizona leaders work to address flooding ahead of Election Day

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By Camryn Sanchez

Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:21 AM MST
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Arizona state Rep. Cody Reim
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Courtesy
Elections
Arizona leaders work to address flooding ahead of Election Day
Camryn Sanchez
The Rio Verde Foothills community near Scottsdale experienced extreme flooding from weekend storms, and two representatives worry that will affect voters’ ability to get to the polls.

Latinos form a crucial bloc of swing voters

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By Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:14 AM MST

Latinos helped return Trump to the White House in 2024. Now they’re poised to play an outsized role in the midterms.

The path to a U.S. House majority runs through heavily Latino districts in states such as Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. The front-line Senate race in Texas likewise could hinge on Latinos.

About 6 in 10 Hispanic adults disapprove of Trump’s handling of the presidency, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from October. About 7 in 10 disapprove of his performance on the economy.

One key factor will be how effective Democrats have been at making the case for themselves. Will disaffected Trump supporters vote for Democrats, or just sit out the midterms?

Weather disrupts voting in the Southwest

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By Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:12 AM MST

Heavy rains and flash flooding in a swath of the Southwest were expected to make it harder for some voters to reach polling places in parts of Colorado, Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. Election administrators in the Navajo Nation announced changes to several of its polling locations, and in Utah's rural San Juan County, voters were being allowed to vote electronically on Tuesday because some of them may not be able to reach polling places. Flooding in eight Florida counties also prompted some last-minute polling location changes in the state.

Election administrators and voting rights advocates have been advising voters casting late absentee ballots to use drop boxes or deliver them to polling places in person rather than mail them. The advice came after concerns emerged that recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations could result in postmarking delays that would mean mail ballots could not be counted. Late-arriving ballots or late postmarks disenfranchised tens of thousands of voters during this year's primaries in California, Oregon and Washington, which mail ballots to all voters.

Voters head to the polls on Election Day. Find a vote center near you

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 8:09 AM MST
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There are more than 270 voter centers open all around Maricopa County to vote or turn in ballots. If you still need to vote or drop your ballot, find one near you.

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Elections
Map: Where to vote early in person or drop off your 2026 midterm ballot in Maricopa County
Sky Schaudt
Maricopa County is administering a general election on Nov. 3, 2026. Early voting is underway now.