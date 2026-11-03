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Updates from Arizona's 2026 general election
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call Wednesday evening, but Democrats continue to lead.
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Teresa Leyba Ruiz, a first-time candidate and former Glendale Community College president, supports adding more requirements to the ESA program. She says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.
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If approved, Prop. 144 would have made significant changes to the laws governing how Arizonans vote. That includes requiring voters who vote by mail to provide identification.
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Nick Mansour’s victory marks the first time a Democrat will serve as treasurer since the 1960s — another victory for Democrats amid a national wave of discontent with Republicans up and down the ballot.
Democrats continue to lead in Arizona Corporation Commission election
Mansour maintains lead over Norton in bid to become Arizona's 1st Democratic treasurer since 1960s
Republican Eli Crane widens lead over Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in Arizona CD2
After trailing election night, Mark Lamb takes the lead in Arizona’s deep-red CD5
Prop. 320: Early results show measure restricting Arizona school district funding is failing
Arizona Prop 141: Early results show Arizona voters split on vehicle mileage tax ban
Arizona Prop. 144: Early results continue to show voters rejecting election measure
An effort to overhaul Arizona’s voting laws is currently trailing at the polls.
Early returns as of Wednesday evening showed 53.2% of votes going against Proposition 144. Ballot measures need a simple majority voting “yes” — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.
Arizona CD6: Democrat Mendoza maintains lead over Republican Ciscomani
Although Democrat Joanna Mendoza declared victory in Arizona’s Congressional District 6 on Tuesday, the race remains too close to call, according to the Associated Press.
Arizona CD1: Democrat Shah holds on lead over Republican Feely
Democrat Amish Shah continues to lead Republican Jay Feely in Arizona’s Congressional District 1, one of the most competitive districts in the country.
As of 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Shah led Feely with 52% of the vote, but the race remained too close to call.
Arizona superintendent: Democrat Leyba Ruiz holds on to lead over Republican Yee
Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz leads Republican Kimberly Yee 53% to 47%, according to results as of 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Arizona-born Deb Haaland wins New Mexico governor race
The 2026 midterms were filled with trailblazing outcomes for Democrats up and down the ballot — including key races throughout the Southwest. Among them, New Mexican voters elected the country’s first female Native American governor.
Curley wins Navajo Nation president election. Jones is calling for recount
Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and along with her running mate, former Arizona Democratic state House Rep. Chris Deschene, won by a margin of 1,115 votes. But the opposing ticket, led by New Mexico attorney Justin Jones, isn’t giving up.
LUCHA says training for ICE at Arizona polling places paid off
- ICE and other armed federal personnel are not legally allowed to be at polling sites. But for months, rights groups worried a federal deployment might still happen — especially after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE agents may go to polls for specific threats.
Elections Sunday is the deadline for signature curing for Maricopa County voters
Maricopa County is still tabulating ballots, and some voters may need to verify their signature or provide identification before their vote is counted.
Arizona Democrats pick up big midterm wins, as major races are still being counted
Here in Arizona, there were still many ballots left to tally as of Wednesday morning, but Democrats are holding sizable leads right now in many major races, and Republicans have already conceded in some.
Rep. De Los Santos: 'I did expect us to win'
Arizona state Rep. Oscar De Los Santos could very well be the next Arizona speaker of the House if current trends hold. He joined KJZZ's The Show to talk about what’s next.
KJZZ's The Show breaks down how a 2026 blue wave landed in Arizona
Democrats’ blue wave materialized in a major way in Arizona and across the country. To break it all down, The Show spoke to Lorna Romero Ferguson of Elevate Strategies and Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting.
Crystalyne Curley and Justin Jones are in tight race for the next Navajo Nation president
President Buu Nygren was ousted in the primary back in July. There will be a new president coming in: Justin Jones, he’s a New Mexico attorney and he worked for a coal mining company as a government liaison; and his opponent is Crystalyne Curley, who is the current sitting Navajo Nation Council speaker.
And she is projected to win, according to the unofficial results of that election.
Democrats claim a ‘trifecta’ with leads in Arizona House and Senate races
It’s been six decades since Arizona Democrats controlled both chambers of the state Legislature. But amid a crushing blue wave that’s seen Republican candidates rejected up and down the ballot across the country, this year’s House and Senate races in Arizona were no exception.
Early results show Democrats leading in Arizona’s 2 most competitive congressional districts
Early results show Democrats leading in Arizona’s two most competitive congressional districts, while other seats historically considered safe for Republicans are still too close to call.
The Associated Press has yet to declare a winner in southern Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. But Democrat JoAnna Mendoza holds a double-digit lead and is already declaring victory over incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani.
"There’s so much about my life and my family line that I don’t know. But here’s what I know — that that baby that was given away, grew up to be my mom. And tonight she is the mother of a future member of the United States House of Representative," said Mendoza.
In the Valley’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Amish Shah is leading Republican Jay.
Races in CD5 and CD 8 remain too close too call.
Schwiebert leads Crow for at-large seat on Maricopa County Community Colleges District Governing Board
Early results show former Arizona lawmaker Judy Schwiebert is in the lead over John Crow for an at-large seat on the Maricopa County Community Colleges District Governing Board.
Incumbent Donna Davis is also in the lead to hold her seat representing District 4.
In District 3, newcomer Bill Sandweg leads by about 7 points, but about 80,000 votes still need to be counted in that race.
All three leading candidates received endorsements from the political arm of a labor organization representing faculty at the colleges.
KJZZ is licensed to the Maricopa County Community Colleges District.
Democrats sweep control of executive branch in 6 swing states from 2024 presidential election
Democrats swept control of the executive branch in the six swing states from the 2024 presidential election: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
In Nevada, state Attorney General Aaron Ford knocked off Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. Ford will be the state’s first Black governor after campaigning on his record of challenging the Trump administration in court and tying Lombardo to the president.
In Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro won reelection, as did Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs of Arizona. Democrat David Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive, won the open governor's job in Wisconsin, and Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, won her state's open governor’s office.
The winners could have substantial influence over election administration during the 2028 presidential election. That could be important, considering Trump’s interest in expanding federal control over elections.
Meanwhile, three Democratic governors who are considered possible presidential candidates in 2028 all won reelection: Wes Moore of Maryland, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Shapiro, of Pennsylvania.
Demonstrating a big margin of victory, fundraising prowess and the electoral strength to help other Democrats win sends a strong signal to donors and party activists, analysts say.
After trailing election night, Mark Lamb takes the lead in Arizona’s deep-red CD5
Former Pinal County sheriff Mark Lamb now holds a narrow lead in the race to represent Arizona’s Congressional District 5.
After trailing in the polls into the early hours Wednesday morning — a shock in the deep-red East Valley district that’s long been a safe seat for Republicans — Lamb now leads longshot Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lee with just over 51% of the vote.
Arizona Attorney General Mayes wins reelection, according to AP
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has won re-election, according to a race call by the Associated Press. At about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning., when the AP called the race in her favor, Mayes led Republican Senate President Warren Petersen with more than 56% of the vote.
Arizona Secretary of State Fontes wins reelection
Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Fontes overcame a challenge by Republican state Rep. Alexander Kolodin.
Arizona voters pass Prop. 317 designating drug cartels as terrorist groups
A ballot measure to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
Arizona voters pass Prop. 319
A ballot measure banning the state from using photo enforcement systems to catch traffic violators has passed, according to a race call by Associated Press.
As of 1:34 a.m. Wednesday, when AP called the race, the measure was leading with 59% of the vote.
Arizona voters pass Prop. 318 restricting transgender students from using preferred bathrooms
Arizona voters approved a ballot measure to ban transgender students from using preferred bathrooms and locker rooms, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has won reelection, according to a race call by AP
Incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Hobbs, who in 2022 became the first Democrat elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006, handily brushed aside a challenge from East Valley conservative Andy Biggs.
Nez, Crane locked in tight race in Arizona’s CD2
The lead in the race has switched hands multiple times as counties tally more ballots. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jonathan Nez led Eli Crane 49.3% to 49.1% in a rematch of the district’s 2024 election.
Prop. 142, Republican-backed DEI ban, fails with Arizona voters
A Republican-backed proposal to ban DEI policies in state government has failed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
Arizona CD2: Republican Crane now leads Democrat Nez
The race between incumbent Republican Eli Crane and Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez remains too close to call in Arizona’s Congressional District 2, a heavily Republican district that President Donald Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.
Early results show Crane leading Nez 49.5% to 48.8% in a rematch of the district’s 2024 election.
Arizona CD5: Democrat Lee leads Republican Lamb
The race between Republican and former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Democrat Elizabeth Lee is still too close to call, but early results on Tuesday night show Lee with a narrow lead in the historically red Congressional District 5.
Mendoza declares victory in CD6, but per AP, the race remains too close too call
Democrat Joanna Mendoza has declared victory in Arizona’s Congressional District 6, though the race remains too close to call, according to the Associated Press.
'They say if you don’t vote, you’re part of the problem'
A line of voters snaked its way out of the building and into the parking lot Tuesday evening at the Tucson First United Methodist Church, a polling site that abuts the University of Arizona.
Volunteers handed out pizza and fold-up chairs to those waiting in line, and constitutional monitors answered voting questions.
Among those waiting to cast their ballots was Elijah Padgett — a 19-year-old UA student.
This is the first year he was able to cast a ballot, and he says he sees this election as a way to shape the next presidential election, in 2028.
“If we can make a change now, it’ll affect two years from now, and that can change a lot of people’s lives,” he said. “They say if you don’t vote, you’re part of the problem.”
Padgett said he wants to see the U.S. economy improve and for every day things to become more affordable.
“I want people to be able to live, and right now with gas prices, mortgages on houses, groceries, it’s hard for the average citizen to get by,” he said.
Eighteen-year-old Aniawa Marion, from Avondale, said after having to sit on the sidelines for the 2024 presidential election, she wanted to cast her first ballot in person.
“I think if people my age were able to vote in the 2024 election, it would have been a little different,” she said. “Especially for my generation, we’re all becoming adults now, and I feel like it’s really important for us to really get in there, and start change now.”
See early results for Arizona's 8 ballot propositions
See live results from the Associated Press for Arizona's eight propositions on the 2026 general election ballot.
AP will continue to update returns as data is made available.
Early results show AZ voters backing Prop. 318, restricting transgender student sports, bathrooms
Early returns show a ballot measure to ban transgender students from using preferred bathrooms and locker rooms is leading in the polls.
Early results show Arizona voters backing Prop. 316, a proposal to limit grocery taxes
A proposal to combat new grocery taxes in Arizona cities is passing at the polls, according to early returns.
Early results show Arizona voters rejecting Prop. 144, Republican-backed election overhaul
An effort to overhaul Arizona’s voting laws is currently trailing at the polls.
See the 2026 election results for all 9 Arizona congressional districts
See live results from the Associated Press for Arizona's nine congressional districts for the U.S. House of Representatives. AP will continue to update returns as data is made available.
Arizona Prop. 317, which would designate drug cartels as terrorists, jumps out to an early lead
Early returns show a ballot measure to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations is leading in the polls.
Arizona voters rejecting Prop. 320, which could put millions in K-12 funding at risk
A ballot measure to force certain Arizona schools to increase spending on classroom instruction — or risk the loss of millions of dollars in state K-12 funding — is trailing in the polls.
Early results favor Prop. 319, which would ban photo traffic enforcement in Arizona
A ballot measure that would ban photo enforcement systems to catch traffic violators is on track to pass, according to early results.
Arizona voters rejecting Prop. 142, Republican-backed proposal to ban DEI policies
A Republican-backed proposal to ban DEI policies in Arizona state government is currently not passing at the polls.
Early results show Arizona voters split on Prop. 141, vehicle mileage tax ban
A ballot measure that would ban Arizona from pursuing an alternative to the existing gas tax is currently trailing narrowly at the polls.
Mansour holds early lead in bid to become state’s first Democratic treasurer since 1960s
Democrat Nick Mansour is leading by a narrow margin against Republican Elijah Norton in the Arizona treasurer’s race, according to early Tuesday night results.
Democrat Nez takes early lead in AZ’s Republican-heavy CD2
The race between incumbent Republican Eli Crane and Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez remains too close to call in Arizona’s Congressional District 2, a heavily Republican district that President Donald Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.
Democrats take early lead in AZ Corporation Commission election
The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call, but Democrats hold an early lead.
Democrat Fontes leads AZ secretary of state race against GOP challenger Kolodin in early results
Early results show incumbent Democrat Adrian Fontes leads in the secretary of state race against GOP challenger Alexander Kolodin.
Arizona superintendent: Democrat Leyba Ruiz leads Republican Yee
Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz leads Republican Kimberly Yee 56% to 44%, according to early results posted about an hour after polls closed at 7 p.m.
Arizona attorney general: Democrat Mayes leads Republican Petersen
Early results show incumbent Democrat Kris Mayes leading Republican Warren Petersen in Arizona’s attorney general’s race.
Arizona CD1: Democrat Shah leads Republican Feely
Early results show Democrat Amish Shah leading Republican Jay Feely in Arizona’s Congressional District 1, one of the most competitive districts in the country.
Arizona CD6: Democrat Mendoza leads Republican Ciscomani
- Democrat Joanna Mendoza owns an early lead in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, one of the few competitive races across the country that could determine which party controls the U.S. House next year.
Arizona governor: Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Biggs
As of 8:10 p.m. Tuesday evening, Gov. Katie Hobbs led Andy Biggs with nearly 59% of the vote, but the gubernatorial race is still too close to call.
Follow along with live Arizona election results on 91.5 FM
Follow along with Arizona results and Election Day updates with KJZZ's The Show on 91.5 FM and live on kjzz.org 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
The first early Arizona election results have dropped
The first early results are in from Associated Press. AP will continue to update returns as data is made available.
Navajo County judge orders voting location open until 8 p.m.
Much of northern Arizona was scrambling Tuesday to ensure voters had access to the polls following a weekend of torrential rain and flooding throughout the state.
Look inside the Arizona watch parties for Democrats, Republicans
Watch parties for both the Republicans and Democrats in the metro Phoenix area were getting set up on Tuesday night.
Lines moving quick at Tempe vote center after polls closed
KJZZ's Tim Agne was at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe as it closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Results: States decide on voter ID and redistricting ballot measures
Arizona polls closed
Polls have closed across Arizona.
Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. The first results from Associated Press are expected around 8 p.m. Arizona time.
AP will continue to update returns as data is made available.
'I am angry that people won't get a chance to vote' in Navajo Nation
A political leader in the Navajo community of Rock Point says flood-damaged roads have made it almost impossible for roughly 600 Native American voters to reach a polling site on Election Day.
Intense rainfall caused damaging flooding across the Navajo Nation this past weekend and wiped out roads and bridges across the region. The severe weather hit a day before the midterm elections in Arizona and on the Navajo reservation, where voters are deciding who will be the next chief executive of the tribe.
"I am angry that people won't get a chance to vote," said Valinda Shirley, the vice president of Rock Point Chapter. "That's not fair. You know, that's every American's right."
— Chris Clements/KNAU
Rio Verde Foothills voters can access polls despite flooding, county Elections Department says
Voters in the Rio Verde Foothills community have access to the polls, despite flood damage. That’s according to Maricopa County Elections Department spokesperson Jennifer Liewer.
The foothills are an unincorporated community north of Scottsdale. The area has many unpaved roads and several were washed out by storms over the weekend.
Two of the area's state representatives, Rep. Alex Kolodin and Rep. Cody Reim, asked the county to declare a state of emergency on Monday.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Kate Brophy McGee did declare a state of emergency for unincorporated areas like Rio Verde Foothills. Gov. Katie Hobbs also declared a statewide state of emergency on Monday afternoon.
Reim said he put out the word to have residents call him if they needed a ride to the polls.
This vote center in competitive Arizona CD1 sees large turnout
Arizonans turned out in large numbers to vote at the Paradise Valley Community College on Tuesday morning, which is in one of the most competitive areas of the state.
Paradise Valley Community College sits on the edge of the 2nd Legislative District and the 4th Legislative District, which are amongst the most competitive legislative districts in the state.
The college is also in the 1st Congressional District, one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country.
Democrat Pedro Briseno voted with his family, and said he has his child’s future in mind, especially with issues around affordability.
“Since COVID everything’s gone up more. So now I guess since gas is up, everything else followed, right? So yeah, affordability’s really high on the ballot for me,” Briseno said.
He added both the federal and state governments are responsible for keeping the cost of living affordable.
Matthew Strock said affordability is a top issue for him as well, but he believes federal Republicans are largely at fault for high costs.
“I mean the Republicans are literally in power. They’ve got … both chambers of [Congress] and they've got the presidency,” Strock said. “They haven’t done anything but make prices go up and make the cost of living go way down in the toilet and I'm sick of it. So I’m making my voice heard.”
Strock is a registered Democrat and said Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes have earned his vote this year, but he also said he’s willing to split his ballot and vote for candidates in other parties in general.
Cottonwood mayor says town providing transportation to anyone with issues getting to the polls
Cottonwood Mayor Ann Shaw says the town is providing transportation to anyone with issues getting to the polls. And in Greer, in Apache County, residents are utilizing four-wheel drive vehicles to help their neighbors traverse difficult road conditions.
Arizona voters hit the polls with groceries, gas, rent and housing on their minds
Fontes visits northern Arizona communities running elections after floods
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is spending Election Day traveling to northern Arizona communities affected by flooding after a weekend of torrential rain — leading to concern some voters will have trouble casting a ballot.
Fontes, a Democrat, first stopped in Cottonwood, one of many communities that faced evacuation orders over the weekend.
He reminded voters in hard hit areas that 14 of the state’s 15 counties use a vote center model, which provides flexibility for voters who can’t reach their usual polling place.
“This is one of the other reasons that facilities like this and services like this are so important for Arizona’s voters, because, in cases like this, emergency situations, voters don’t have just one place to go, they can go anywhere in their county,” Fontes said.
Cottonwood Mayor Ann Shaw says the town is providing transportation to anyone with issues getting to the polls. And in Greer, in Apache County, residents are utilizing four-wheel drive vehicles to help their neighbors traverse difficult road conditions.
Coconino County Elections Director Eslir Musta said all the county’s vote centers are open. He said there are some issues with roads in the community due to the storms, so officials are working on transportation options to make sure everyone can get to the polls.
Mule and horse trains bring ballots to the town of Supai
Elections officials in Coconino County saddled up for a uniquely Arizona way of voting: using mule and horse trains to bring ballots to a tribal village at the bottom of the Grand Canyon on Monday.
Two election office staffers are accompanying mule wranglers and a pack of mules down the 8-mile trail to administer the election in Supai village on the Havasupai Indian Reservation. Staffers from both political parties work together to ensure bipartisan oversight.
Election materials are packed onto the mules: from poll books and ballots to accessible voting equipment and an internet router. The trip down takes up to three hours.
After the Supai poll closes, staffers wrapped up their duties, pack up the materials and spend another night before heading back up the canyon early Wednesday morning.
Coal mining politics could sway Navajos this Election Day when voters pick next president
Arizona leaders work to address flooding ahead of Election Day
Latinos form a crucial bloc of swing voters
Latinos helped return Trump to the White House in 2024. Now they’re poised to play an outsized role in the midterms.
The path to a U.S. House majority runs through heavily Latino districts in states such as Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. The front-line Senate race in Texas likewise could hinge on Latinos.
About 6 in 10 Hispanic adults disapprove of Trump’s handling of the presidency, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from October. About 7 in 10 disapprove of his performance on the economy.
One key factor will be how effective Democrats have been at making the case for themselves. Will disaffected Trump supporters vote for Democrats, or just sit out the midterms?
Weather disrupts voting in the Southwest
Heavy rains and flash flooding in a swath of the Southwest were expected to make it harder for some voters to reach polling places in parts of Colorado, Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. Election administrators in the Navajo Nation announced changes to several of its polling locations, and in Utah's rural San Juan County, voters were being allowed to vote electronically on Tuesday because some of them may not be able to reach polling places. Flooding in eight Florida counties also prompted some last-minute polling location changes in the state.
Election administrators and voting rights advocates have been advising voters casting late absentee ballots to use drop boxes or deliver them to polling places in person rather than mail them. The advice came after concerns emerged that recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations could result in postmarking delays that would mean mail ballots could not be counted. Late-arriving ballots or late postmarks disenfranchised tens of thousands of voters during this year's primaries in California, Oregon and Washington, which mail ballots to all voters.
Voters head to the polls on Election Day. Find a vote center near you
There are more than 270 voter centers open all around Maricopa County to vote or turn in ballots. If you still need to vote or drop your ballot, find one near you.