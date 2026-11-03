Updates from Arizona's 2026 general election

Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ Voters in line at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

Arizonans turned out in large numbers to vote at the Paradise Valley Community College on Tuesday morning, which is in one of the most competitive areas of the state.

Paradise Valley Community College sits on the edge of the 2nd Legislative District and the 4th Legislative District, which are amongst the most competitive legislative districts in the state.

The college is also in the 1st Congressional District, one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country.

Democrat Pedro Briseno voted with his family, and said he has his child’s future in mind, especially with issues around affordability.

“Since COVID everything’s gone up more. So now I guess since gas is up, everything else followed, right? So yeah, affordability’s really high on the ballot for me,” Briseno said.

He added both the federal and state governments are responsible for keeping the cost of living affordable.

Matthew Strock said affordability is a top issue for him as well, but he believes federal Republicans are largely at fault for high costs.

“I mean the Republicans are literally in power. They’ve got … both chambers of [Congress] and they've got the presidency,” Strock said. “They haven’t done anything but make prices go up and make the cost of living go way down in the toilet and I'm sick of it. So I’m making my voice heard.”

Strock is a registered Democrat and said Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes have earned his vote this year, but he also said he’s willing to split his ballot and vote for candidates in other parties in general.