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Border Patrol agents gather below the "Abuela," an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico. Protesters have set up another tree-sit on Oct. 7, 2026. A cottonwood on the U.S. side, dubbed the "Grandmother" by activists, was felled.
7 Images

Lochiel border wall protests

A protest against the Trump administration’s border wall construction is ongoing in Lochiel, Arizona, on Oct. 7, 2026.

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Border Patrol agents gather below the "Abuela," an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico. Protesters have set up another tree-sit on Oct. 7, 2026. A cottonwood on the U.S. side, dubbed the "Grandmother" by activists, was felled. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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Steel bollard panels are stacked up along the border in Lochiel, Arizona, as contractors with Fisher Sand & Gravel work on the border wall on Oct. 7, 2026.  (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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Activists watch border wall contractors work near Lochiel, Arizona, on Oct. 7, 2026.  (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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Contractors work on the Trump administration's double steel bollard wall just outside Lochiel, Arizona, on Oct. 7, 2026. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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Alex Chabbott stands for a portrait on a stretch of private land right next to border wall construction in Lochiel, Arizona, on Oct. 7, 2026. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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Border Patrol agents gather below the "Abuela," an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2026. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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A wooden platform set up by protesters hangs in an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2026. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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