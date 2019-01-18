Lochiel border wall protests

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Border Patrol agents gather below the "Abuela," an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico. Protesters have set up another tree-sit on Oct. 7, 2026. A cottonwood on the U.S. side, dubbed the "Grandmother" by activists, was felled. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)