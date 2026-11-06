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Cactuses in Tonto National Forest found hacked apart, damaged — including decades-old saguaros

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published November 6, 2026 at 1:55 PM MST
cactus laying on the ground with cut marks
1 of 6  — Tonto National Forest cactus damage 20261106 (2).jpg
Cactuses found damaged in the Tonto National Forest in November 2026.
Natural Restorations / Facebook
Damaged cactus in the Tonto National Forest
2 of 6  — 2_NaturalRestorations.JPEG
Damaged cactus in the Tonto National Forest
Nicole Corey / Courtesy
cactus laying on the ground with cut marks
3 of 6  — Tonto National Forest cactus damage 20261106 (3).jpg
Cactuses found damaged in the Tonto National Forest in November 2026.
Natural Restorations / Facebook
cactus laying on the ground with cut marks
4 of 6  — Tonto National Forest cactus damage 20261106 (1).jpg
Cactuses found damaged in the Tonto National Forest in November 2026.
Natural Restorations / Facebook
cactus laying on the ground with cut marks
5 of 6  — Tonto National Forest cactus damage 20261106 (5).jpg
Cactuses found damaged in the Tonto National Forest in November 2026.
Natural Restorations / Facebook
cactus laying on the ground with cut marks
6 of 6  — Tonto National Forest cactus damage 20261106 (4).jpg
Cactuses found damaged in the Tonto National Forest in November 2026.
Natural Restorations / Facebook

More than a dozen cactuses in the Tonto National Forest were found hacked apart or damaged this week.

Authorities are looking for any information.

The cactuses were found uprooted or cut with what the U.S. Forest Service suspects, was a large, edged tool. The damage is believed to have happened Nov. 1, but authorities say there are no witnesses.

Some of the cactuses were decades-old saguaros planted in Tonto's Bush Fire burn scar over the past six years by the nonprofit Natural Restorations. The group says some of the vandalized saguaros ranged from 30 to 60 years old.

The nonprofit discovered the vandalism when checking on the plants after recent storms. Executive Director Nicole Corey says they think some of the saguaros were shot with a BB gun.

Corey says they were able to salvage some destroyed plants including barrel cactuses.

Natural Restorations is offering a $2,000 reward for tips leading to the prosecution and conviction of the vandals. The nonprofit is asking anyone with information to contact the Tonto's Mesa Ranger Station Law Enforcement at 480-610-3300.
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Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan