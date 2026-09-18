Featured on @kjzzphoenix Instagram

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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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Democrat Joanna Mendoza has ousted Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani in a southern Arizona swing district, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
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Shah becomes the first Democrat to represent the north Valley area — encompassing Scottsdale and Cave Creek — in the U.S. House in years. The district has long been represented by Republican David Schweikert, who Shah narrowly lost to in 2024.
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Heavy rains caused the Salt River Project to release extra water into the Salt River. That will impact plants and animals that live in the river.
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See live results from the Associated Press for Arizona's eight propositions on the 2026 general election ballot.
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Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and along with her running mate, former Arizona Democratic state House Rep. Chris Deschene, won by a margin of 1,115 votes. But the opposing ticket, led by New Mexico attorney Justin Jones, isn’t giving up.
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This blog is no longer being updated. For the latest election news, including results, visit elections.kjzz.org.
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More than 1.5 million Arizonans voted early in these midterm elections, but lots of voters are still expected to turn up to cast their ballots today as well. The Show checked in at one vote center in Phoenix.
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Musicians were given less than two weeks notice of the suspension, and they will lose health insurance on Nov. 30.
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It’s Halloween tomorrow and while many of us humans will be chowing down on candy, one Valley pig rescue is looking for your pumpkins.
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Raquel Terán — former state lawmaker, community advocate and founder of advocacy group Proyecto Progreso — says her own career as a Latina activist in Arizona was inspired by Dolores Huerta’s message.
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Big rains in northern Arizona sent water surging through the Colorado River after an unusually dry summer.
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As Election Day draws near, efforts are underway throughout Arizona to help voters cast their ballots. In south Phoenix on Saturday, one group took an unconventional caravan to the polls.
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Locals have been calling on Dan Harkins to reopen Valley Art theater to once again screen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Robrt Pela says it would be an ode to the value of small business.
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The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed to determine if it will list the monarch butterfly on the endangered species list by June 2030.
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Fashion designer Christian Siriano might be best known for his time on the hit show "Project Runway." Now, you can see one of Siriano's designs in person at the Phoenix Art Museum.