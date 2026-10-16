Israeli settlers beat Palestinians and a U.S. photojournalist in West Bank attacks

Updated October 18, 2026 at 9:52 AM MST

Masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians as they were harvesting olives in the occupied West Bank on Friday, injuring several people including an American photojournalist.

The Washington Post said photographer Heidi Levine was reporting in the West Bank, wearing a protective vest clearly marked as "press," when she was beaten.

"Today I was brutally attacked," Levine said in a video filmed at a hospital and posted online. "We saw in the distance, in the hilltop, I would say at least 50 masked men, slingshots. And when they came running down, I was attacked, pushed to the ground," she said, "they just kept kicking me and kicking me." They also stole her cameras and phone.

She said medical workers rushed her in an ambulance to a hospital. Washington Post Executive Editor Matt Murray said in a statement the paper was relieved that Levine received medical care and is safe, but denounced the violence against her.

"We are outraged by this unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urge a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities," Murray said.

The Post said the attack happened when Palestinians were trying to harvest their olives. It said settlers set Palestinian olive groves on fire and hurled stones using slingshots.

Leo Correa / AP Israeli soldiers move toward a Palestinian man lying wounded on a road after they shot him following a settler attack on Palestinians harvesting olives in the West Bank village of Abu Falah, Friday.

Israeli police issued a statement acknowledging reports that a foreign journalist was injured and said it would investigate the incident and "bring those involved to justice."

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to cast some doubt on the story, asserting on social media that the facts "remain unclear and are under investigation." Murray, the Post's executive editor, quickly clarified. "To be clear: Some facts are neither in dispute nor unclear. Our photographer was clearly marked as Press. She was clearly beaten," he wrote in a quote post on X of the Israeli leader's statement.

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of the reports and that it contacted The Washington Post to offer consular assistance. "We condemn criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and support appropriate investigations as well as legal accountability for those responsible," the State Department said, without mentioning the assault of the American photojournalist.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images Palestinian volunteers douse an olive tree set on fire along with a Palestinian-owned vehicle, reportedly by Israeli settlers, near the village of Turmus Ayya, north of the city of Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Friday.

There were two dozen settler attacks on Palestinian olive harvesters Friday, leaving 20 people injured, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The United Nations' humanitarian office for Gaza and the West Bank said settler attacks during the olive harvest season have killed one Palestinian and damaged more than 2,500 olive trees or saplings.

The attacks came as groups of Israeli settlers have stepped up their assaults on Palestinians in the West Bank. They also follow another assault earlier this month, when Israelis beat Agence France-Presse photojournalist Jaafar Ashtiyeh as he was covering settler violence against Palestinian olive farmers in the West Bank.

Sara Qudah, who handles the Middle East for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Levine's beating was not an isolated incident for journalists covering the West Bank olive harvest. "It's part of a disturbing pattern of violence and harassment against journalists regardless of their nationalities," she said.

She added that the attackers have no reason to fear consequences because Israeli authorities fail to do anything to stop the violence.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate also condemned the attack as an "assault on press freedom" and a violation of rules protecting journalists during conflicts.

Nuha Musleh contributed reporting from Ramallah, West Bank.

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