For the last year, Will Ragland and a team of researchers at the Center for American Progress — a left-leaning think tank in Washington, D.C. — have dedicated themselves to counting how much money President Trump and his family have made in his second term.

So far, they put the total at nearly $3 billion. More than 2 billion dollars of the earnings come from cryptocurrency ventures.

"You could probably combine all of the past presidents' income made during their time in office," Ragland says. "And it wouldn't come close to what we're seeing here."

This unprecedented profit could soon become a major political problem for the president.

After campaigning heavily on an anti-corruption message that resonated with voters, Democrats are promising to make holding Trump and his administration accountable a critical plank of their oversight agenda when they take over both the Senate and the House next year.

From Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts to Rep. Robert Garcia from California, prominent Democrats are vowing to hold oversight hearings and hold President Trump and his administration accountable.

"Americans should be secure in the knowledge that their government is focused on their best interests—not on making the President's family richer," Rep. Garcia warned in a letter after the midterms this month warning Trump, his family and his administration to preserve records.

Here's a guide to how Trump made his crypto wealth.

Trump's meme coin

Shortly before his inauguration in early 2025, Trump and now-First Lady Melania Trump each launched their own meme coins — or cryptocurrencies based on Internet memes, cartoon characters, or even jokes.

Trump made over $600 million from the meme coin called $TRUMP, according to the president's own disclosures.

In an effort to drum up demand for the coin, Trump also held two galas for the top holders of $TRUMP. The president promised the closest access to himself to those who invested the most in the coin.

A third gala is scheduled for Sunday at his golf course in Virginia.

Many of the guests for the first event last year were likely to have been foreign, according to media reports. The second dinner, held this year, attracted considerably less interest, though participants also described a significant presence of people from abroad.

For Ragland and other anti-corruption activists, the dinners raise significant concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

"This is a way for foreign investors, foreign countries in some instances, to try and get as much influence as they can and use that as leverage for deals that they want to make that are helpful to them," Ragland says.

Already, top Democrats including Rep. Jamie Raskin from Maryland have launched investigations — and the galas are likely to become an aspect of their oversight into Trump's crypto ventures next year.

A White House spokesperson warned Democrats against pursuing "sham investigations" when contacted by NPR about the Democrats' oversight plans.

"As the President has said, he's willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans," Lauren Bis said in an emailed statement. "If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people."

Mark Schiefelbein / AP Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, is set to become chair of the House Oversight Committee in January.

A crypto deal with a U.A.E. firm

But the biggest source of Trump's wealth over his second term comes from a crypto venture called World Liberty Financial, which the president's family helped launch even before Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Working with Steve Witkoff — whom Trump would later appoint as U.S. envoy for the Middle East — as well as Witkoff's son Zack Witkoff, the Trump family started World Liberty Financial late in 2024.

The venture revolves around a type of cryptocurrency called stablecoin (here's an NPR explainer). Zach Witkoff now serves as the CEO of World Liberty Financial.

Just days before Trump's inauguration, World Liberty received a $500 million investment in exchange for 49% of the company.

The buyer? A firm linked to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family who serves as the kingdom's national security adviser. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The investment was an extraordinary show of faith in a young company that was striving to get a foothold in the crypto sector.

Months later, the U.A.E. earned a substantial concession: The U.S. eased export restrictions, allowing the shipment of about 500,000 of the most advanced American AI chips to the kingdom. The shipment was critical in the U.A.E's ambition to build big AI data clusters and become an AI power.

Democrats have seized on the timing, although President Trump has denied any quid pro quo. In a recent interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, the president said he does not keep track of how much money he makes from his business ventures.

"I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don't care. I make – I have a lotta money, and far more than I ever thought I'd have. And I guess it's gone up. I don't even know," Trump told 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat.

But Will Ragland and his team have tallied up the earnings linked to World Liberty Financial and its stablecoin business: The total, they say, is over $1.7 billion.

World Liberty Financial declined to comment.

Vahid Salemi / AP A firm linked to Sheikh Tahnoon bought a major stake in World Liberty Financial.

Another major deal for Trump's crypto venture

Another key deal with World Liberty Financial helped boost the profile of the company's cryptocurrency — and the Trump family's profits.

Using $2 billion of World Liberty Financial's stablecoin, a separate firm — also led by Sheikh Tahnoon — bought a small stake in a top crypto exchange called Binance last year.

The deal instantly elevated World Liberty Financial's stablecoin into one of the biggest in the market.

Months later, Changpeng Zhao — the convicted founder of Binance who no longer runs the crypto exchange — was pardoned by President Trump. CZ, as he's widely known, still has the biggest stake in Binance and weighs in publicly, including when the exchange got hacked earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Binance and World Liberty deepened. Binance actively promoted World Liberty Financial's stablecoin to its customers, further elevating the market valuation of the cryptocurrency to $5 billion, according to The New York Times.

While the relationship has come under scrutiny, Binance has strongly defended the acceptance of World Liberty's cryptocurrency as having been done on its own merits.

"Any suggestion that Binance did anything to support World Liberty Financial or USD1 to gain political favour or influence a legal outcome is false," a spokesperson told NPR in an email, referring to World Liberty's stablecoin. A representative for CZ declined to comment.

But transparency advocates are suspicious — and so are top Democrats. In a widely quoted social message, Rep. Robert Garcia posted a social media message for the Trump family and his administration: "Lawyer up."

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