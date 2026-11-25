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Buyer beware: Holiday shopping season is here. Is every sale calling your name? Is your virtual shopping cart overflowing?

Before you start buying everything, take note. There's a reason new things get us excited, says Eric Athas, author of Saying No to New: Why New Things Are Stealing Your Time, Money, and Happiness — and How to Take Back Your Life, published in September. Our brains are wired to seek out newness, and the retail industry is set up to keep us coming back for more as quickly as possible.

That constant consumption of novel possessions — whether they're brand-new, digital, secondhand or even free — can be problematic. "It's hard to be grateful for what you have if you're always on the lookout for something else," he says.

To break the cycle of chasing newness, we need to shop with more intention and find joy in what we already own, Athas says. In a conversation with Life Kit, he explains how. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why are we so drawn to seeking out new things?

Our brains are programmed to find new things interesting and old things boring.

If you think about our ancient ancestors, it was beneficial [for their survival] to explore new foods to eat and new territory and eventually explore different parts of the world.

There's also research that shows when we encounter something new, we get a little shot of dopamine. You get that feeling of excitement when you first use that new app or try that new video game or bring home a new gizmo for the kitchen.

What are some of the downsides of chasing newness?

New things can steal our happiness. Everyone can relate to the feeling of tearing open that new box or putting on that new outfit. You do feel joy and excitement from that initially.

But science says those feelings can't last. So we have to go out and get something else, and that's where we can get into this cycle of constantly chasing happiness in new things.

These days, it feels particularly hard to focus on what you have. There's so much pressure to buy new things. Why is that?

Everywhere we go, whether that's scrolling our favorite shopping app or browsing the aisle of our favorite store, there are little cues driving our [shopping] decisions. These companies have designs we don't even realize are engineering our choices.

For example, at the checkout page of a website or an app, there might be a countdown clock that says, "Save 25% if you make this purchase in three minutes." That's a tactic meant to whip up anxiety.

The other part of this is that you can buy new things faster than you've ever been able to before. It's all seamless and frictionless.

J Studios/Getty Images / One way to shop more mindfully? Expand the "time and distance between you encountering a new thing and you acquiring it," Athas says. Do this by deleting a retailer's app, removing credit card information from a retail website or leaving an item in your cart for 24 hours before purchasing.

What can we do to create more friction between ourselves and the new things we want to buy?

Expand what I call "the new-thing gap." That's the time and distance between you encountering a new thing and you acquiring it.

If you've got one-click checkout with a certain company, maybe delete the app from your phone or remove your credit card information from that app.

Another easy tactic is to drop something in your cart and leave it there for 24 hours. Researchers have found that when you delay a purchase, interest in that thing will start to decline.

What happens when you use all these tactics and still feel like buying something new?

The main thing is to make intentional choices. The goal here is not to say no to all new things.

Now that I know my brain is programmed to find new things, I bring my attention to that whenever I feel drawn to something new. Is this something I want, or am I being influenced?

You can get really good at saying no to the wrong type of new things, better at saying yes to the right type of new things.

You say because we're programmed to want new things, we can be quick to set old things aside. So is it possible to get joy from old things?

Research has found that if we force ourselves to revisit old things, we may find there's untapped enjoyment in those old things.

In one study, researchers had people go through a museum exhibit. At the end, they asked participants how much they thought they would enjoy going through the exhibit again. People predicted they would get less enjoyment from the repeated experience.

But when the researchers forced them to go through it again, the participants said, "Actually, we enjoyed that just as much, if not more, the second time." They discovered details they missed the first time around or just liked seeing everything again.

How do we apply this lesson in our own life?

Reexperience old things. Books, movies, board games, your neighborhood. Go to that restaurant down the street that you love. Travel to that city that you've been to before.

What's great is you can relieve yourself of this obligation to always be spending money, time and attention on new things. You can fight against this bias that we have for novel experiences and find there's joy and excitement hiding in plain sight.

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