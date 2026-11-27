Dungeons & Dragons has captivated players for more than fifty years.

In its early days, some parents complained that the role-playing game kept kids holed up inside for hours at a time. NPR even did a 10 minute piece on it in 1979. In recent years, D&D has come back into popular culture through shows like Stranger Things , a 2023 blockbuster movie and an influx of interest during the COVID-19 lockdowns .

Now, what was once a nerdy pastime has become a screen-free parent's dream – a game that relies on imagination, a role of the dice and in-person communication.

"It's a great concoction," Ted Fair says. He's the (grown-up) Dungeon Master for a group of nine to 12-year-old kids in Washington Heights in New York. "When you're able to sit down with … other people and harmonize like that."

Fair's group is part of Tweens Without Screens , a parent collective that focuses on providing technology-free activities for kids. They host things like knitting clubs and urban hikes. They have multiple D&D groups that meet monthly.

Sequoia Carrillo / NPR Rose Watson (left) with her brother, Leo Watson, Amos Slodounik and Benjamin Cho, are members of a D&D group hosted by Tweens Without Screens

"I feel like part of what's kind of fun about it is we're trying to figure it out as we go along," said Rose Watson, a 12-year-old member of Fair's D&D crew.

In their most recent session, the group explored a cave and discovered a mysterious egg. Possibly a dragon egg? They didn't get a chance to find out! A low roll of the dice meant that instead of successfully stealing the egg, it crashed into pieces on the floor.

"It's like painting a picture in your mind," said Watson. She likes the in-person nature of the game. "A big part of it is getting together with other people and friendship and making jokes."

"And collaboration!" added her nine-year-old brother Leo Watson.

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Lauren Migaki / NPR The players use pencils to fill out their character sheets and use books to look up questions about the game.

For fellow nine-year-old, Amos Slodounik, it's about getting to try on a different personality.

"You can express yourself in different ways. You can be goofy and nobody will care," he said.

And for Benjamin Cho, also nine, the fun is in the imagination. He spent much of the session drawing elaborate tools and creatures for their game (a healing spider donut, for example). "I like D&D because there's a lot of items and things that you can make up."

To listen to the full piece and follow along on the kids' D&D session, click above to listen.



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