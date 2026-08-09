Hannah Merzbach
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These home visiting programs just saw an influx of federal money that could mean expanding to more families.
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Oil, gas and coal are rebounding under the Trump administration. In Wyoming, it's a big win for the fossil fuel industry.
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Midwife-run birth centers for low-risk patients are especially popular in some rural Western states.
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Hunters and hikers were among almost 133,000 people opposing potential changes to the Travel Management Rule in national forests. Snowmobile groups were in the minority.
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Small businesses in the West were hit hard, especially those that mitigate and suppress wildfires on the ground.
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That's especially true in the Mountain West. In most states, if one delivery unit shuts down, the next closest one is more than an hour away.
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Could Wyoming join Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah to partially cover the childbirth resource?
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The Trump administration is revising the Travel Management Rule, a U.S. Forest Service policy that dictates when motorized use is allowed.
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This comes after the U.S. Department of the Interior reportedly restricted staff from telling the public about deaths or injuries in national parks.
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A new generation of small nuclear reactors is poised to come online in the next few years. Public opinion remains split.