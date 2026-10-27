Jared Blair is a junior at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

He moved to Arizona in 2026 to finish his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism after graduating with five associate degrees. Transferring from Santa Monica College, he previously served as multimedia editor and reporter for the Corsair covering the 2025 LA fires and immigration protests.

An avid music lover he loves concerts, spinning records, watching baseball and having deep conversations with his hamster, Zona.