Kaleb Roedel

Kaleb M. Roedel is an award-winning journalist of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. At the NNBW, Kaleb covers topics that impact all businesses, big and small, across the greater Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe regions, including economic trends, workforce development, innovation and sustainability, among others.

A graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, Kaleb has spent the last 10 years writing for newspapers and media organizations in a variety of locations, covering everything from sports to entertainment to business news. Kaleb and his wife, Rachel, a Reno native who he met in Minnesota, migrated west to Northern Nevada in the summer of 2015.