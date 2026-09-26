Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb M. Roedel is an award-winning journalist of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. At the NNBW, Kaleb covers topics that impact all businesses, big and small, across the greater Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe regions, including economic trends, workforce development, innovation and sustainability, among others.
A graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, Kaleb has spent the last 10 years writing for newspapers and media organizations in a variety of locations, covering everything from sports to entertainment to business news. Kaleb and his wife, Rachel, a Reno native who he met in Minnesota, migrated west to Northern Nevada in the summer of 2015.
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As wildfires threaten more communities across the West, new research suggests some basic changes to how homes are built could make them safer without significantly increasing the price tag.
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New research finds the Upper Colorado River Basin lost an estimated 4.6 trillion gallons of groundwater during a severe drought, raising concerns about Western water supplies.
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African antelope brought to New Mexico decades ago for hunting could eventually spread across much more of the West as climate change brings warmer winters, according to new research.
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New satellite observations show that some global river models struggle to account for dams, reservoirs and other human influences, raising questions about their reliability for water planning.
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New federal data shows a wide gap in the amount of carbon pollution produced by electricity generation across the West, reflecting stark differences in how states produce their power.
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Microplastic concentrations in Nevada's Truckee River increased nearly tenfold during spring runoff, according to new research that offers a glimpse into how plastic pollution moves through some western waterways.
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Much of the West sweltered through record-breaking heat this summer, as a strengthening El Niño, unusually warm oceans and ongoing human-caused climate change combined to push temperatures to historic levels.
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An unusual pattern of springtime elk deaths for more than a decade in northern Nevada has scientists searching for answers. What they find could shed light on broader questions about wildlife health across the West.
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Giant sequoias only grow naturally in California today. But they once ranged as far east as Colorado, Wyoming and Nevada, before the climate turned drier and pushed them into their current, narrower range.
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As the climate warms, some mountain trees are moving higher up, while others are spreading downhill. Scientists say something inside the trees may explain why. And that split could reshape watersheds and wildfire risk.