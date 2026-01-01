Kavish SiddharthaAssistant Producer - The Show | [email protected]
Kavish Siddhartha is an assistant producer for KJZZ's The Show and a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Originally from Portland, Oregon, Siddhartha developed a passion for journalism and storytelling at a young age. Before joining KJZZ, he gained experience in both broadcast and digital journalism, working with Cronkite News, Arizona Sports, The Game Haus and the Pac-12 Network. He also previously interned at KJZZ, contributing to the station’s news coverage.
When he's not working, Siddhartha enjoys playing basketball, running, watching movies and attending concerts.
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The Scottsdale City Council voted Tuesday night to pay $100,000 for legal counsel in an ongoing dispute about Axon’s plans to build a new corporate campus in the city.
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The Music of Hans Zimmer concert scheduled Thursday, May 1, at the Scottsdale Center of Performing Arts has been postponed due to visa delays for several international performers.
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Over the weekend, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an injunction ordering the Trump administration to halt the deportation of a group of alleged Venezuelan gang members.
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The intense heat in recent Arizona summers is taking a toll on the smaller saguaro cactus.
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U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Greg Stanton and former Rep. Gabby Giffords were joined by Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who fielded questions on the future of healthcare programs amid Trump administration threats.
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The oldest Taco Bell building in Arizona, serving Scottsdale for nearly 60 years, is closing its doors early Saturday morning.
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Cedric Dempsey, former executive director of the NCAA and University of Arizona athletic director, passed away this weekend at the age of 92.
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The Arizona Legislature passed an emergency measure that limits the requirement of 9/11 instruction in schools to students in seventh-12th grades.
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Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York will bring their Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here tour to Mullett Arena on Arizona State University's Tempe campus on Thursday.
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The legislation directs public and charter schools to implement and enforce policies that restrict students’ access to social media and phones during the school day.