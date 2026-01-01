Kavish Siddhartha is an assistant producer for KJZZ's The Show and a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Siddhartha developed a passion for journalism and storytelling at a young age. Before joining KJZZ, he gained experience in both broadcast and digital journalism, working with Cronkite News, Arizona Sports, The Game Haus and the Pac-12 Network. He also previously interned at KJZZ, contributing to the station’s news coverage.

When he's not working, Siddhartha enjoys playing basketball, running, watching movies and attending concerts.

